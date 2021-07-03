Trump Organization indictment offers a glimmer of accountability





The indictment unsealed Thursday in New York does not personally indict Donald Trump. He deals only with a small portion of the alleged wrongdoing of the organization that bears his name and which he has led for most of his life. He is not talking about any of the many instances of misconduct and potential criminality that have taken place during Trump’s presidency, nor is he to be understood as a referendum on that misconduct. But it still offers a first glimmer of responsibility.

Trump and his companies have triggered so many police investigations in the past five years that they can be difficult to follow. The case, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James, began in 2018 in response to federal charges against Michael Cohen, a longtime lawyer for Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty to a scheme to violate the campaign finance law by paying women who have previously had sex with Trump to keep quiet as the 2016 election approaches. Later testifying In Congress, Cohen accused the Trump Organization of putting forward misleading appraisals of real estate properties in order to obtain favorable bank loans and avoid taxes. These allegations piqued the interest of investigators in New York.

But the indictment released Thursday against Weisselberg, who pleaded not guilty, and the Trump Organization, which has done the same, does not shoot any of those threads. Instead, he has a narrower focus, outlining a plot within the organization to allow executives to circumvent taxes by providing them with benefits that weren’t counted as official income. In other words, the company would have paid executives on the books, collectively denying New York City, New York State, and the federal government hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. It’s hard not to think of the New York Times report that Trump only paid $ 750 in income tax in 2017, or Trump’s response in 2016 to a Hillary Clinton accusation that he had dodged paying taxes for years: that makes me smart, he said.

According to prosecutors, Weisselberg lived rent-free in an apartment paid for by the Trump Organization; his grandchildren’s school fees were covered by the organization, in some cases by checks signed by Trump himself; he and his wife drove company-subsidized Mercedes-Benz cars. None of this was declared as compensation. The indictment describes a spreadsheet kept by the organization to calculate what portions of Weisselberg’s income should remain withheld from authorities. The level of alleged fraud is breathtaking, said University of Chicagos Daniel Hemel, who studies tax law.

In a statement released after Weisselberg’s arraignment, the former president complained about a political witch-hunt by radical left-wing Democrats. Trump himself is not identified in the indictment as having committed crimes, but of course his name is all over the document. The alleged scheme within the Trump Organization continued until 2021, during Trump’s presidency. And from 2014 to 2017, prosecutors allege that he personally signed the checks for tuition fees for Weisselberg’s grandchildren, meaning Trump presumably put his name on those checks during the 2016 presidential campaign, and maybe even after winning the election. (This claim echoes evidence Cohen provided that Trump, while president, signed a check related to the 2016 program to pay women.)

Vances’ office told the New York judge on Thursday that the indictment was part of an ongoing investigation that raises the question of where prosecutors are looking to go next and whether Trump himself should be concerned . Among Trump watchers who cut their teeth on years of presidential scandals, speculation quickly turned feverish: Could Weisselberg decide to strike a deal with prosecutors and testify against Trump? Could the Trump children be trapped? Will the investigation then turn to the other areas of fraud described by Cohen?

The case could therefore still gain momentum. Still, the indictment gives a bit of the impression of accusing Al Capone of tax evasion. It does the job legally but seems, in a deep way, to miss the point. There is something absurd about the fact that after years of baroque wrongdoing by Trump, some may be criminals and others are not flouting campaign finance laws, obstructing the government. justice during the Mueller investigation, blackmailing the Ukrainian president, encouraging an insurgency, and it was not until 2016 that the first criminal charge related to him or his company does not concern any of these acts and does not not even name Trump himself as the accused.

Other cases can still get him into trouble. Georgia prosecutors are still investigating his efforts to force state election officials to overturn the 2020 vote. And the federal government may still decide to investigate one of the former presidents in many areas of legal vulnerability, though it does. seems unlikely, given how Attorney General Merrick Garland has so meticulously fashioned himself as apolitical. For now, at least, the New York indictment is what legal liability will look like for Trump. It’s no small feat: Now that she’s been indicted, the company Trump refused to give up even after being sworn in could struggle to do business, at a time when the pandemic already has it. dropped during the lean season. But the indictment, on one level, seems strangely unsatisfactory.

During his tenure, Trump did his best to turn the Vance inquiry into a referendum on his broad view of executive power by challenging Vances to subpoena the financial information of a sitting president. Now, even as Trump has retired into post-presidential life, it is still tempting to view the Trump Organization’s indictment as a test of the ability of legal systems to fight against Trump’s odiousness. . But despite Trump’s efforts to flatten a plebiscite inquiry into whether or not you like the former president, he called the accusation an attack on the 75M.[illion] Voters and patriots who supported him in November, the affair is neither a symbol nor a metaphor. It is a criminal prosecution, which will or will not succeed, based on the particular evidence at hand. The more of a symbol he becomes, the more difficult it will be for prosecutors to avoid the impression that they are going after Trump just because he is Trump. The fact that Letitia James did not recuse himself from the investigation, despite comments before he took office accusing Trump of criminal conduct, adds to this complication.

Investigators are clearly aware of the tightrope on which they must walk. Politics have no role in the grand jury chamber, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Justice Carey Dunne told Justice on Thursday, and I can assure your honor she played no role here.

Would prosecutors have opened this investigation, and brought this case forward, if Trump had not been president? There’s no real way to find out: Trump’s presidency has inevitably put the spotlight on his business relationships. Perhaps things could have been different if he had been willing to dissociate his personal financial interests from his role as president. But then, of course, he wouldn’t have been Trump.

Seen another way, however, it says a lot about the fact that it took Trump’s rise to the highest office in the country for anyone to pay attention to the apparent level of discontent within his organization. As I read the indictment, I kept thinking of the many contractors and employees that Trump would not have paid for their work over the years in one case putting a small cabinet building company out of business after Trump refused to provide money that was owed for the company working at the ill-fated Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. In the summer of 2016, USA Today reported how Trump had stiffened these workers. A few months later, he was elected president. No one cared what he had done.

