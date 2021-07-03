In Case Against Trumps Company, Echos of Its Fathers Tactics on Taxes





The indictment announced Thursday accuses the Trump Organization of a new round of unofficial maneuvering that in some ways resembles an updated version of Fred Trumps’ model. In Mr. Weisselbergs case, rather than just receiving a higher salary, his base salary was set at $ 540,000 and then increased by a series of benefits designed to avoid income taxes and charges. social, according to the indictment.

Some of the additional benefits for Mr. Weisselberg and other employees of the Trump organization came from annual bonuses drawn from various business entities controlled by the company and classified as non-employee compensation, which allowed Mr. Weisselberg to reduce income taxes by putting the money in a type of retirement account intended for the self-employed. The Trump organization also paid his apartment rent, Mercedes-Benz leases, and private school tuition, none of which was reported as taxable income.

The indictment says Mr. Weisselberg also received undeclared money that he could use to pay for personal tips for the holidays.

Specifically, he says, Weisselberg got the Trump Corporation to issue corporate checks payable to a Trump Organization employee who cashed the checks and received the money. The money was handed over to Weisselberg for his personal use. The Trump Corporation reserved this money under the Holiday Entertainment name, but maintained internal spreadsheets indicating that the money was part of the compensation of Weisselbergs employees.

The indictment accuses Trump Organization of failing to report cash disbursements as income to tax authorities, and says Mr. Weisselberg intentionally omitted receipt of cash payments from his personal tax returns. In addition, the company is accused of issuing checks to cover items such as new beds, flat-screen TVs, carpet installation and furniture for Mr Weisselberg, expenses which have been tracked internally. to the Trump Organization but not reported as income.

Beyond the case against Mr Weisselberg, the 25-page indictment hints at potential problems for others in Mr Trumps’ company, claiming that attempts to avoid declaring compensation and pay taxes extended to at least two other employees who are not identified. Prosecutors are also attacking the practice of Trump Organizations of reporting certain income as compensation for non-employees, which is not normally subject to payroll deductions.

Last year, The Times reported that Mr Trumps’ company regularly reported as business expenses millions of dollars in payments which it classified as consulting fees, at least some of which appear to have gone to his daughter. eldest, Ivanka Trump. At the time of the payments, Ms Trump was also a full-time executive at her father’s company and was receiving a regular salary, which begs the question of why she would simultaneously be considered a consultant.

After the Times article was published, the district attorney and state attorney general reportedly expanded their respective investigations into the Trump Organization to include consultation payments. Thursday’s indictment did not include anything about them, and it is unclear where this aspect of the investigation is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/03/us/weisselberg-fred-trump-invoice-scheme.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos