Politics
Deng: Beware of imperialist China
In 1974, Deng Xiaoping, “the architect of modern China,” warned the world that one day China could become an imperialist country that intimidates other countries. How did it happen?
One of the Chinese Communist Party’s greatest achievements is to transform China from a famine-ravaged economic disaster under Mao Zedong into the world’s second largest economy with advanced technology and infrastructure.
One of the darkest periods in modern Chinese history is the era of Mao Zedong and his “great leap forward”, during which the Chinese economy suffered tremendously and millions of Chinese people were lost. dead. In the period following Mao’s death, Deng Xiaoping took over the leadership of China and the Communist Party.
It was Deng who initiated a series of sweeping market economy reforms that earned him the recognition of being “the architect of modern China.” In contrast, Mao was known as the most repressive of modern Chinese rulers, willing to sacrifice human lives in order to maintain the Communist Party’s continuing iron grip.
Deng was not Mao’s chosen successor, but Deng managed to outsmart Mao’s chosen successor – Hua Guofeng – and became the de facto leader in 1978. Although he inherited a China with disorder and disenchantment, he succeeded in restoring order and engaged in political and economic reforms. One of the political reforms was to set term limits for each civil servant, including the president, who was limited to ten years. This remained in effect until Xi Jinping became president and lifted term limits. It also introduced foreign investment and established diplomatic relations with many countries, including the United States.
So it was a bit shocking to many observers that during Xi Jinping’s 100th anniversary speech of the CCP, he wore a Mao jacket and had a giant portrait of Mao Zedong as the foreground for his public speech.
Xi used his speech to send a message of challenge or threat to the world, depending on one’s perspective. He said, “No one should misunderstand the will of the Chinese people to defend their territorial integrity. Although it is unimaginable to imagine being bullied by a foreign country, including the United States, Xi said in his speech that the era when China was being bullied by foreign countries was gone. He said: “Likewise, we will never allow anyone to intimidate, oppress or subdue [China]. Anyone attempting to do so would find themselves on a collision course with a large steel wall by more than 1.4 billion people. “
The CCP has now started to tighten its control by establishing party branches in all aspects of Chinese life. Xi has even put pressure on the business tycoons, not because they are rich, but because he doesn’t want them to challenge his authority. According to The Economist, several wealthy businessmen have been arrested or otherwise arrested. A recent target is Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba (and party member). Alibaba and its financial services company, the Ant Group, have more than 200 party branches with 7,000 members, Alibaba’s party leader said in 2018. Yet Mr. Ma has gone out of line by attacking regulators in a speech. This led to the halt of what would have been the largest initial public offering in the world: the listing of the Ant Group in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Mr. Ma disappeared out of sight for three months. Regulators forced Ant Group to restructure and fined Alibaba more than 18 billion yuan for violating antitrust law.
China has had a long and difficult struggle to emerge from the Mao Zedong era. Now that it has become a superpower, we must remember the speech made by Deng Xiaoping, the father of modern China, in 1974 at the United Nations:
“China is a socialist country, and a developing country too. China belongs to the Third World. In accordance with the teachings of the President, the Chinese government and people strongly support all oppressed peoples and nations in their struggle to gain or defend national independence, develop the national economy and oppose colonialism, imperialism and hegemonism. It is our overwhelming international duty.
“China is not a superpower, and it will never seek to be one. What is a superpower? A superpower is an imperialist country which everywhere subjects other countries to its aggression, interference, control, subversion or plunder and aspires to world hegemony. If capitalism is restored in a great socialist country, it will inevitably become a superpower. The Great Proletarian Revolution which has been waged in China in recent years, and the campaign of criticism of Lin Piao and Confucius now underway throughout China, both aim to prevent capitalist restoration and ensure that socialist China does not change. never colored and will always be maintained. by oppressed peoples and oppressed nations.
“If one day China were to change color and become a superpower, it too would have to play the tyrant and subject others everywhere to its intimidation, aggression and exploitation, the peoples of the world should identify it as social-imperialism, expose it, oppose it and work with the Chinese people to overthrow it.
China, under Xi Jinping, has become the China that Deng warned the world about in 1974 – a superpower that plays the tyrant in the world. It subjects other nations to “… intimidation, aggression and exploitation”. It has become an imperialist country.
* * *
