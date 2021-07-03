In Darbhanga explosion case, NIA says accused terrorists received 1.6 lakh rupees from Pakistan





With sensational details emerging in the Darbhanga explosion investigation, the NIA has traced funding of Rs 1,60,000 in Pakistan that was received by the two accused LeT terrorists, prosecutor general Chaya Mishra revealed on Saturday. Now that many details cannot be released at this time, attorney Mishra said the NIA has recovered prosecution evidence against the accused. The NIA prosecutor added that an individual identified as Karim is believed to be the mastermind behind the Darbhanga explosion case.

In addition, the two alleged conspirators, Mohammed Salim Ahmed alias Haji Salim and Kafil alias Kafeel arrested by the NIA in Uttar Pradesh, have been remanded in custody. While Salim was sent to 6-day judicial detention due to health issues, the court granted 6-day custody of Kafeel to the NIA. The two defendants are said to have been in contact with their masters based in Pakistan.

According to the sources, Mohd. Salim is the crucial conspirator of the entire module as he is said to be responsible for recruiting the first two arrests made by the NIA on Wednesday. According to the NIA, it is possible that some of them traveled to Pakistan for weapons training. The NIA further established a money trail as these defendants received Rs 4.6 lakh from Pakistani managers to carry out an attack in India. With the arrest of Salim and Kafeel, 4 LeT terrorists were arrested in connection with the explosion.

Darbhanga Blast Probe: the accused visited Pakistan

On Friday, the NIA and two LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorists – Imran Khan and Mohd. Nasir Malik reached Patna, who was arrested in Hyderabad in connection with the Darbhanga train station explosion that took place earlier this month in Bihar.

According to CCTV footage from Darbhanga Station, on June 15, the two terrorists were seen exiting a car with an IED package wrapped in clothing to place the explosive on the train from Secunderabad to Darbhangda, after what the explosion took place on June 17th. Sources said one of the two terrorists was undercover and sold clothes in Hyderabad for a year and a half. These suspected terrorists are said to have entered India through Nepal, which is generally the modus operandi of terrorists trained in Pakistan. The case was initially registered as FIR at the Darbhanga District Railway Police Station, but later the NIA re-registered the case and opened the investigation.

One of the two LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorists accused of involvement in the explosion at Darbhanga station in Bihar reportedly traveled to Pakistan and met with UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed and the underworld don Tiger Memon. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the two men – Imran Malik alias Imran Khan and his brother Mohammad Nasir Malik who were part of the plot hatched by the main members of the banned terrorist organization LeT to carry out terrorist acts across India. The two terrorists resided in Hyderabad in Telangana, but were from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

Imran Khan resided with his wife in Hyderabad. His wife was first intercepted by the NIA and that’s how they caught Imran Khan. While Mohammad Nasir confessed that he had visited Pakistan in 2012 and had been trained there for four months at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He specialized in IED explosions and timer devices. He also reportedly met Hafeez Saeed and the underworld don Tiger Memon there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/law-and-order/in-darbhanga-blast-case-nia-claims-accused-terrorists-received-rs-1-dot-6-lakh-from-pakistan.html

