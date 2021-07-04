Government solves problems for business and workers: Dr Firdous – Pakistan





Posted on 03 July 2021 19:01

Dr Firdous said the budget was designed around the needs of the public

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Punjab’s Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the federal and provincial governments are working to solve problems in the business world as well as workers.

Addressing a lunch hosted by the Sialkot business community on Saturday, she said the government has taken various initiatives to improve different sectors, including the Kisan card for farmers, the universal health card for families. deserving and special packages for industries and the business community within the budget.

Dr Firdous said the budget was designed around the needs of the public. She said the government was taking important steps for the development of the industry.

SACM said that according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, all industrial sectors have received equal attention. She said that in the past, workers did not have their rights.

The special assistant said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, revolutionary measures were being taken to solve the problems of industrialists, adding that the government offered all industrialists the opportunity to collectively move the country forward.

Dr Firdous went on to say that due to the government’s economic reforms, the country’s exports had increased by a record 18%, she said. She said that Sialkot’s exports had increased by 32%. She said that by using digitization, more than 18% of revenue was collected.

“The government of Punjab is reportedly spending 380 billion rupees on the construction, extension and repair of roads in the Punjab,” SACM said.

“Sialkot represented Pakistan in the world and Rs 350 million had been allocated to the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ). She said that 10 billion rupees had been allocated for granting soft loans to young people, ”said Dr Firdou, adding that a university of engineering and technology was being built in Sialkot at a cost of 16 billion rupees.

“The government of Punjab, under the supervision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, had given a COVID-19 relief fund of 106 billion rupees,” she added.

Tahir Mahmood Hundali, Secretary General of Sialkot Business Group Humayun Riaz Sheikh, Ahsan Naeem Bhutta, Sheikh Ehsan Elahi, Irfan Raghib, Sheikh Ali Afzal, Sheikh Ehtesham Thapar, local industrialists, manufacturers and workers were also present.

