Biden’s obsession with climate change endangers the United States

Following President Bidens’ recent overseas trip which included a G-7 meeting in the UK and a summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva, one wonders: what, if any, is his foreign politic ? The administration wants us to believe that we are witnessing a balanced, realistic, even realpolitik approach.

It’s just pure business mentionned Biden of his relationship with Chinese Xi Jinping.

As for Russia, Biden assured us that, although it is not a Kumbaya moment, no threats were made during his meeting with Putin.

[I] I was just letting him know where I was at, the president said, while suggesting he was drawing firm lines in the sand on behalf of American interests.

Such rhetoric may sound alluring, but does it correspond to the truth?

China’s economic boom, human rights abuses and aggression against Hong Kong and Taiwan continue, even as the United States is once again funding the Beijing WHO spokesperson by covering d ‘first the dangers, then the origins, of COVID-19. And while Biden presented Putin with a no-hack list of valuable assets, the Russian leader has conceded nothing. Worse yet, Russia received the Biden administrations’ blessing for its Nord Stream pipeline 2 days after Russian hackers apparently targeted the colonial pipeline in America, severely disrupting fuel supplies to the east coast. So while the administration tries to present a strong perspective, in practice it offers weakness and appeasement.

To understand what is really going on, you have to look beyond the difficult press conference conversation to another little-noted moment in the Presidents’ journey. Speaking to US troops in Britain, Biden recounted the early days of the Obama administration.

The army made us sit down, he said. This is not a joke. Do you know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat to America was? Global warming.

Biden said he had encouraged other G-7 leaders to be tough on Chinese President Xi Jinping (inset), but China continues to violate human rights with impunity. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biden has made it clear that he agrees. For him, it’s not climate change, not China, Russia, North Korea or Iran, or an open southern border that most threatens the American homeland. Hearing this, we discover even more evidence that the US military is as beholden as its civilian leaders to politically trending talking points. We are also learning the truth about Bidens’ foreign policy: it is not realpolitik at all. Rather, it is the product of a blind ideology.

Whatever the magnitude of man-made climate change, and whatever problems it may pose, the belief that it poses the greatest threat to the Americas is already creating unwanted effects. By sending America back to the Paris Climate Agreement, Biden has given China, our true and greatest geopolitical enemy, a pure gift. As then-President Donald Trump noted before stepping down, the climate pact allows Beijing to increase carbon emissions for years after the United States would be forced to cut theirs. . All this guarantees even more industrial transfer to China. Compounding the US disadvantage, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline project over climate change concerns, costing both US jobs, valuable energy capacity and even more relative power as Beijing gains in gain gain in the pursuit of military domination.

The government approval of Nord Stream 2 would seem to undermine its convictions on climate change. After all, the smooth transport of natural gas from Russia to Germany may not be the best way to achieve a European Green New Deal. But in Biden’s climate change paradigm, lifting the sanctions on Nord Stream 2 makes sense.

Indeed, for the American left, climate change calls less for a global responsibility than for a balancing of the scales inflected by social justice, a burden that falls disproportionately on the United States. At the same time, this ideology downplays all other threats. (In fact, it’s likely that the Russian influence and power that Nord Stream 2 will strengthen has never meant as much to Democrats as they opportunistically claimed during the Trump years.)

And then there is the southern border. Whatever the administration says, however many times Vice President Kamala Harris has told migrants not to come, the world knows: Biden doesn’t enforce U.S. immigration laws. Here, as elsewhere, foreign policy is dictated and national security undermined by none other than the ideology of climate change.

Russia received the Biden administration’s blessing for its Nord Stream pipeline 2 days after Russian hackers apparently targeted the colonial pipeline in America. Getty Images

Climate change orthodoxy argues that mass migration is inevitable given the actions of evil polluters, foremost the United States. By this logic, an open border represents necessary reparations for a victimized world. So, for the administration, what we see today is not a migration crisis or even, as it often claims, a challenge.

Rather, it is the opening step of a thoughtful policy, addressing a threat that America itself has caused. Any other threat, be it drugs, human trafficking or terrorism, is subordinate or ignored.

Fear of climate change is only one part of the left’s overall ideological agenda, the agenda that Biden both represents and serves. But, by the president’s own admission, it is also the central and driving principle of his foreign and national security policy. Far from realpolitik, Biden offers to the ideological blindness of the facts on the ground a recipe for weakness that could prove to be a real danger for America and the world.

Augustus Howard is a columnist specializing in national politics.