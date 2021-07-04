The United States has clearly failed in its mission in Afghanistan, says Hamid Karzai





My take is that there was no terrorism in Afghanistan, and no extremism in Afghanistan, says Karzai

As the United States accelerates its troop withdrawal and talks in Doha stalled, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who is still considered a figure of power in the country, must undertake a mission talks with the Taliban and Pakistan. In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Karzai said that the United States had failed in its mission in Afghanistan and that hopes for regional security solutions depended on Russia, China, Iran and the United States. India, and the end of extremism in Pakistan.

You were very critical of the United States as it completes the withdrawal of its troops, you said that the West had let down Afghanistan. What could they have done differently?

My point of view is that there was no terrorism in Afghanistan, and no extremism in Afghanistan. And that when the United States and its allies after the tragedy of September 11 came to Afghanistan, and they were greeted warmly by a large majority of people in the hope that they would be freed from the rampant invasion that is produced in our country, and that Afghanistan would then be built mainly with the efforts of the Afghan people but also of the systems of the international community, including India. We thank everyone who helped us, but the part we are currently suffering from, and which has not been fulfilled, was the mission, as the United States has repeatedly asserted, that its presence in Afghanistan is aimed at. fight extremism and terrorism and bring stability. This obviously failed. Look at our condition. Look where we are, just a month and a half ago, more than 85 Afghan schools, girls, young girls and teenagers were killed and this was claimed by ISIL or Daesh. And Daesh emerged with the presence of US and NATO forces against the mission they had proclaimed.

Just a few months ago, the US Secretary of State proposed to President Ghanifor a transitional government including Taliban officials. Do you think this proposal is feasible?

The Taliban belong to the same country as us. And we are from the same country as them, so we have to sit down together. And we must not be the victims of a foreign plot in which we Afghans die and others reap the benefits. Therefore, the solution to any mechanism that will bring peace in Afghanistan and stability to our nation, is something for which the Afghan people will work wholeheartedly.

Most, nearly more than half of US troops have already withdrawn in recent months. And yet the Taliban attacks continue.

They shouldn’t be doing this. They shouldn’t be doing this. This is very wrong.

Where are they getting help from? Why do you think they continue to exercise this violence?

Of course, their support comes from the neighborhood of Afghanistan. It has been around for a long time. And you and I have talked about it a lot. There are two sides to this failing situation in Afghanistan, one is the misbehavior of US policy, obviously in Afghanistan itself, and the way it has treated our Pakistani neighbors. They complained against Pakistan. And yet, they gave them their support. We therefore suffer from these two contradictions.

Was there a report in India that suggested you might be the consensus candidate in a transitional government?

No, it’s not something I would see happen. Carrying out such an arrangement would be detrimental to my efforts for peace, and I do not want my efforts to be tainted in this way. As an Afghan citizen, I work for a peaceful life, for the Afghan people, for myself, for my children, for my friends for the country. But in no way would I be part of a mechanism that would become a government. No.

You have to lead a delegation, a delegation from the grand council for talks with various groups, including a visit to Pakistan. Do you think there has been some kind of change in Pakistan?

We have heard this, we have seen it in writing also from the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan, and other Pakistani officials. These statements always come, but at the same time, we very much hope that they put into action, and that it becomes a reality. Our expectation and hope is that change has happened in Pakistan. We hope that this is true, the statement they are making, and if it is true, that the Afghan people will sincerely commit to ensuring that Afghanistan and Pakistan have a good and positive relationship, to good neighborly, friendly and civilized. term or expression, the civilized relationship will include the end of the use of extremism.

What do you hope to accomplish with this visit? And does that mean that the Doha negotiating process that we saw inaugurated last year is at an impasse, a dead end?

The Doha process has not been productive so far, it has not given us the results we wanted. We hope so. We want him to succeed. We look forward to meeting the leaders of the Taliban movement. We also hope that our engagement with Pakistan, if it occurs, will be the one that will lead the two nations to a better relationship. This is a desired outcome and we look forward to real and substantial engagement on it.

We heard from a senior Qatari official, also the special envoy, confirm that an Indian delegation had met with the Taliban. What is your reaction to this?

India is a good old friend of Afghanistan. I am a product of Indian education, which I am proud of, I am very happy. And India has been a great ally, there are various reconstruction and development projects that India has implemented in Afghanistan. I have believed for a very long time that South Asia must be peaceful and that we must all live together, just as the European Union currently enjoys a very fruitful and free interaction between the states there. And for that to happen, how can we fail to recognize that India must be part of the processes in this region, not just the peace process, but everything in between? Therefore, I welcome India’s talks with the Taliban. I think it was long overdue. Hope this has happened. I have no first hand information from the Indian government or the Taliban. But I wish it were true.

Do you think India had to admit that the Taliban were in fact, in fact, a force to be reckoned with, and that the violence in Afghanistan will have an impact on India as well?

This is a very important question on the[possible] continued instability and conflict. The growth and proliferation of extremism in Afghanistan will first deeply affect Pakistan as it has already done, and then definitively it will cross India. So extremism in Afghanistan, in whatever form, will affect Afghanistan’s neighborhood. Therefore, any engagement of India and Afghanistan, or with Pakistan, that results in the reduction and eradication of extremism and terrorism is good for all of us. And I believe it is a responsibility that we have to take on.

How long have the Afghan democratic leaders [continue to engage Taliban], what are the red lines for them? Is there a time when you might say that talking to the Taliban is pointless. We fought them once we fight them again?

Yes, yes, there are clearly red lines. The red lines is a sovereign Afghanistan, exactly the same way it was vis-à-vis the former Soviet Union, exactly the same way we reacted to the United States. An Afghanistan where the will of the Afghan people determines the future, chooses their government and an Afghanistan where the people enjoy the rights that God has given them, and where Afghan women have a good place in society, where we live happily together in unity and peace and towards prosperity. These are red lines that cannot be compromised. And this has been amply and very, very often explained to the Taliban.

I have my own daughters growing up in Afghanistan. They are now little girls growing up and I want them to have a great future in their own country, to be educated to be what they want to be, to serve the country. And there is no compromise on that.

What do you think specifically that India can do to improve the security situation in Afghanistan?

We signed a strategic partnership agreement with India [in 2011]. And that was the first agreement we signed with a country. Afghan security is the responsibility of the Afghan people. We want to have the best relationship with all those countries that want to be our good friends, including the United States of America. For a peaceful Afghanistan, India’s contribution will remain extremely important, and imperative for the stability in Afghanistan, of this region.

What is the role of Russia and China at the moment?

Russia conducted several very productive rounds of intra-Afghan dialogue in Moscow from November 2018 to March 2021. And the last Troika Plus meeting ended with a very good statement on Afghanistan. Russia has done all it can, and I really want Russia to do a lot more. China is a good friend of Afghanistan, a neighbor of Afghanistan, it means good for the Afghan people, we also very much hope that they would strengthen their profile and their activity in Afghanistan. We hope that the Troika Plus will also include Iran and India. Peace in this region can only come when we all join hands and remove the competition or negativity surrounding this exercise.

You said that the United States has failed in its counter-extremism mission in Afghanistan. Do you not think that the rulers of Afghanistan have also failed to ensure the security and unity of the country?

We, the Afghan people, cannot be without responsibility in this regard. As far as my role is concerned, I delivered, in accordance with the Constitution of Afghanistan, to the new government, seven years ago, a united country, a country which progressed, a country which envisioned a better future, and j I had hoped that all other Afghans and leaders would be able to deliver this country as well.

Looking to the future of Afghanistan, do you feel disheartened? Do you feel hopeful? Do you think that in September the situation could get worse or better?

This is our country. We are the sons of the soil and it is up to us to protect it and provide the security through which we can grow and prosper. Afghanistan has experienced extremely difficult circumstances over the past 40 years. We’ve been through a lot. We are resilient people. There is a huge vision among young Afghans to develop their own country, and we must ensure our own security. We cannot depend on any outside source for our security. And we hope our neighbors will understand that Afghanistan wants good relations, especially with Pakistan. Our plea, our demand, is that [Pakistan] recognizes that the future lies in a civilized relationship between the two of us, far from extremism.

(The video version of this interview)

