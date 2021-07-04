Ron DeSantis skips Donald Trumps rally in Florida due to Miami building collapse





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will skip a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump in the state, given the ongoing emergency response to the Miami building collapse.

We can confirm that the governor will not be attending the rally in Sarasota. He spoke to President Trump, who agreed it was the right decision, as the governor’s duty is to be in Surfside to make sure families and the community have what they need the next day. of the building’s tragic collapse, Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary, said in a statement.

Governor DeSantis would have attended this event under normal circumstances. The rally is sure to draw a big crowd this holiday weekend, as many Floridians are excited to attend, she added.

The New York Times first reported on Mr. DeSantis’ decision to skip the rally. The governor is a close ally of former presidents and sought to probe his true MAGAs during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, reading one of Mr Trumps’ books to his baby. Mr DeSantis is also a potential candidate for the 2024 presidential election, which could spark a clash between Mr Trump and the governor.

Mr. DeSantis was in Surfside, Florida on Saturday morning for a press conference to brief the public on current search and rescue efforts following the Champlain Towers South residential building collapse.

There have been 24 confirmed deaths and 124 people remain missing, officials said on Saturday.

The governor met with the families of the missing while helping authorities determine whether the remaining portion of the condominium should be demolished before a tropical storm is expected to hit Florida next week.

All of this likely influenced the governor’s decision not to attend Mr. Trump’s rally scheduled for Saturday night in Sarasota, Florida.

Reports earlier this week said the governor’s office asked Mr. Trump to postpone the rally amid the building collapse, but Mr. DeSantis and his team have denied those stories.

Mr DeSantis is focused on his governorship and the Surfside tragedy, and has never suggested or called for events planned in different parts of Florida, from the Stanley Cup Finals to President Trump’s rally, to be canceled the governor’s office said in a statement on Wednesday. , according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

He wants all Floridians to enjoy the holiday weekend and celebrate Independence Day however they want, while keeping Surfside families and first responders in their prayers, the statement added.

Mr DeSantis spoke with the former president, who agreed it was the right move because the governor’s duty is to be in Surfside, reports The New York Times.

A spokeswoman for Mr Trump, Liz Harrington, defended the former president’s decision to hold the political rally amid the Champlain Towers South collapse given that the site of the event was at three a.m. and a half, roughly the same distance from Boston to New York, and will not affect recovery efforts.

She told the New York Times that Mr. Trump asked his team to collect relief for Surfside families both online and on location at the Sarasota rally.

Mr DeSantis was expected to be a potential 2024 presidential candidate for the Republican Party. This week, he appeared alongside Joe Biden in Surfside when the President came to visit the site of the collapse and meet with families.

