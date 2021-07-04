Xi Jinping Celebrates CCP Centenary With Strong Words

Washington DC [US], July 3 (ANI): Tackling his unspecified opponents, Chinese President Xi Jinping during the community party’s centenary speech said that any outside attempt to subjugate the country would result in “bloody blows against a great wall of ‘steel’. Thursday’s “bloody” remark drew widespread attention, which subsequently appeared to be softened in the government’s own English translation.

In his speech, the Chinese president adopted a defiant tone as he praised the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” under the leadership of the party, the Washington Post reported. Xi said any attempt to divide the Chinese People’s Party or to pit the people against the Party is doomed to failure.

On a belligerent note, Xi said resolving the Taiwan issue and achieving the full reunification of China is a historic mission and an “unwavering commitment” of the CCP. “We must take resolute steps to completely defeat any attempt at ‘Taiwan independence’ and work together to create a bright future for national rejuvenation,” said the Chinese president.

The Chinese people have never intimidated, oppressed or enslaved people in other countries, he said. “At the same time, the Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us. Anyone who dares to try to do so will have a bloody head against a Great Wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. “As China marks the 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), its leader Xi Jinping regards the centenary as a historic event to present China’s rise as a model for the world, but the international community has little confidence in his leadership.

The Pew Research Center recently conducted a survey of the world’s 17 largest economies – in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region – which yielded overwhelmingly negative views on China.

The study showed that, as negative views on the two countries reached or approached historic highs last year, confidence in the US president has grown significantly since Joe Biden took office, while that confidence in President Xi Jinping remains unchanged and near its all-time lows.

Ratings for the Chinese president have consistently been low in many countries, especially the Western European countries surveyed, since this question was first asked in 2014. (ANI)