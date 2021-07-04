Inside Track: Is the expansion of Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet a chance for Shiv Sena to abandon the unstable MVA government in Maharashtra?

The Manch meeting aimed to revitalize anti-government forces and bring them together on a common platform.

Pawarful candidate

Sharad Pawars’ meetings with Prashant Kishor and last month’s conference of disparate anti-BJP politicians and civil society activists under the aegis of Rashtra Manch at the Pawars New Delhi residence had separate agendas. The Manch meeting aimed to revitalize anti-government forces and bring them together on a common platform. But when it turned out to be a wet firecracker with major opposition figures including Congress staying on the sidelines, Pawar walked away from the agenda. He clarified that he was not the main organizer. Pawar’s secret one-on-one meetings with Kishor are believed to have discussed the candidacy of a strong presidential candidate in 2022, with Pawar being the obvious choice. The wily 80-year-old Maratha politician and his daughter Supriya Sule have, over the years, built excellent relationships with politicians from all political backgrounds. A united opposition could potentially pose a threat to the ruling party as the BJP’s presidential vote count plummeted after losing several state assembly elections. Much will depend on how UP votes in the Assembly poll for years to come, otherwise it’s wishful thinking.

Extension pending

The prolonged delay in Narendra Modi’s announcement of an expansion and cabinet reshuffle is puzzling, especially since the IB has reportedly received a list of potential ministerial names for verification. The reason could be that the BJP is hoping to persuade its former ally, the Shiv Sena, to abandon the fragile MVA government in Maharashtra. In this case, the Sena would be hosted at the Center. Weather vane Senas, Saamana editor-in-chief Sanjay Raut has been unusually gentle with Modi lately. A possible tinkering formula could involve Uddhav Thackeray continuing as CM and Devendra Fadnavis are sacrificed and forced to come to New Delhi. The former CM may have the blessings of Nagpur, but he is not a favorite of the BJP high command, especially after he presumptuously put his first name Devendra with Narendra on party posters. A sober BJP might settle for two deputy CMs and key ministerial portfolios as compensation. The Sena is concerned that central agencies are investigating its members and has been annoyed by the one-sided declaration by Congress head of state Nana Patoles that her party would run solo in Mumbai’s municipal elections. But he’s still weighing his options. If the changes of government are announced soon, it means that attempts at reconciliation have failed.

Not for party eyes

The recent biography of Telugu journalist Krishna Raos on PV Narasimha Rao mentions that the late Prime Minister met LK Advani at R&AW headquarters a few days before the demolition of Babri Masjid. He retrieved the information from the late R&AW operativeB Ramans book. Skeptics wonder why Rao would meet Advani in such an inappropriate place. He had in fact reserved 5 Race Course Road for private meetings when the names of visitors were not entered in the official journal. Visitors to 5 RCR included those assisting in matters relating to Pakistan, the Punjab, the Ayodhya crisis and the vote of no confidence in Parliament. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat have met Rao more than once at 5, RCR on the Ram temple issue, but Advani was not involved in the discussions. Was there an even more secret place reserved only for Advani?

Make a point

Mehbooba Mufti may have come at the Prime Minister’s invitation to Delhi to discuss Kashmir after Section 370 was repealed, but she managed to make a political statement. J&K politicians were housed in the state guesthouse in Chankyapuri, but Mufti insisted on staying in the Ladakh bloc and not in Kashmir House to argue that she did not accept the division of the State. Incidentally, the original J&K guesthouse on Prithviraj Road was off-limits, having been reserved for guests at the wedding of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhas’ son who got married on the same day as the conference. Caught off guard, Sinha nonetheless opted to attend the all-party reunion, skipping some of the wedding festivities.

Weighing options

The political buzz that retired diplomat KC Singh, a staunch critic of the Modi government, who recently attended the Rashtra Manch meeting, could join the Rashtriya Lok Dal has been dismissed by Singh himself. A Sikh Jat, Singh explains that he is friends with the late Ajit Singh’s son, Jayant Chaudhary, as their children were classmates in the modern school and he was invited to join the Chaudhary Charan Singh Trust. Singh believes his future in politics, if any, lies in his home state, Punjab, not the UP. He would like to be part of a fourth electoral front in Punjab, but such a front would only be viable if Navjot Singh Sidhu left Congress. The Singhs’ political aspirations may be sharpened by the success of former IFS colleagues Hardeep Puri and S Jaishankar.