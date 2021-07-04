Governing body approves RDA and WASA budgets





Rawalpindi: The 55th governing body of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday approved the 2021-22 annual budget of the GDR in the amount of Rs 2,329.005 million.

A Board meeting held here today was chaired by the President of the GDR, Tariq Mahmood Murtaza.

The Director General of the GDR presented the annual budget of the GDR at the meeting.

DG Rawalpindi Development Authority informed the meeting that the authority has managed to generate revenues amounting to Rs559 million, Rs264 million more than the target of Rs295 million set for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The meeting was informed that the GDR managed to generate record income as all efforts were made on the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and the relevant authorities of the GDR worked hard in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and implemented a policy to promote construction activities in the district.

RDA has saved 189 million rupees in its non-development spending, he said.

The DG informed that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the digitization process has been started in RDA.

Residential and commercial building plans and maps are received online and approved within 30 days.

Prime Minister Imran Khan empowered institutions, especially those that were in deficit, he said, adding that the GDR approved 1,300 cards in one year.

A modern one-stop-shop has also been introduced in the GDR to make life easier for citizens.

He said two underpasses would be built in Rawalpindi at Defense Chowk and Kutchery Chowk.

2.2 billion rupees would be spent to build the Defense Chowk underpass. Kutchery Chowk would be the first project of its kind, as two-level underpasses would be built and introduced for the first time in Pakistan.

The project would be completed at a cost of Rs3.6 billion. In the budget, 1,984 million rupees were allocated for new development projects, he informed the assembly.

Ongoing development projects, including the construction and widening of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover to Airport Road to the Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot, would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 million while the works of Construction of three pedestrian bridges at Airport Road would be completed at an estimated cost of 69 million rupees.

The revenue target for fiscal year 2021-22 has been set at Rs 433.325 million and RDA has met the recovery target for fiscal year 2020-21, he said.

395.001 million rupees has been allocated to non-development expenditure which includes payment of pensions and salaries, electricity, telephone, repair and maintenance works.

All members of the Board of Directors appreciated the performance of the Rawalpindi Development Authority.

The Board of Trustees also approved the budget of WASA of Rs 2.9 billion for the fiscal year 2021-2022, which was presented by the Director General of WASA.

The meeting was informed that in 2020-2021, WASA collected revenue amounting to Rs 1151 million against the target of Rs 862.8 million. A new target of Rs1185 million has been set for this year.

Members of the RDA Board of Directors, including Major (R) Muhammad Latasib Satti MPA PP-6, Haji Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry MPA PP-13, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA (W301), Muqrib Ali Khan Technical Member, DG RDA, MD WASA, Director Admin & Finance RDA, Director MP&TE RDA, Deputy Director Finance RDA, Deputy Director Planning RDA, Representatives from Finance Department, HUD & PHE Department, Local Government Department and Office Agents the Commissioner, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner and other officers from RDA and WASA attended the meeting. .

