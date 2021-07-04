Roads built under CPEC to respond to Balochistan’s grievances: Asim – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The construction of a road network under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) would help address the decades-old grievances of the people of Balochistan and create economic opportunities for the rural population of the province, retired CPEC Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the Hoshab-Awaran road, which is under construction as part of the CPEC, he said road development in Balochistan is a government priority to improve connectivity of Gwadar ports along with other parts of the country.

More than 70% of the works on the Baseema-Khuzdar road are completed

More than 70 percent of the development works on the Baseema-Khuzdar road have been completed, he said. The project is important because it would link the port of Gwadar to the rest of the country and would be completed by the end of the current year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit Gwadar and witness the progress made on the various projects launched in the second phase of the CPEC, Bajwa said. The development of the port of Gwadar was a top priority for the prime minister, he added.

The President of the CPEC Authority said the government is working aggressively to solve the problems of the people of Balochistan by ensuring basic civic amenities including education, health, clean water, electricity and the communications.

In order to relieve the underdeveloped regions of Balochistan, the government, under the special guidance of Mr. Khan, announced a package of 600 billion rupees comprising various programs in collaboration with the federal and provincial governments as well as the public partnership model. -private. Currently, 80 projects are underway.

He said that to electrify remote areas of the province, work on a 150 MW project in Gwadar was also underway. Work on various projects related to drinking water is also underway, he added.

More than 31 dams are said to be built in nine underdeveloped districts of Balochistan. Construction work on 15 dams has already started while work on the other 16 will start soon, he added.

The chairman of the CPEC authorities said that work on Gwadar airport was ongoing. The airport would have the capacity to land large cargo planes and would be equipped with the latest communication techniques for the fastest port operations.

The port of Gwadar will bring economic revolution and social prosperity to the province. The remote regions would be developed to bring them on par with other developed regions of the country, he added.

