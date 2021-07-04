Madhya Pradesh’s Public Participation Model Appreciated by Prime Minister Modi, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Bhopal News





BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that there is immense potential in cooperatives. He said: Co-operatives give the feeling that work can be done together and for the good of all and our good is for the good of all. Whether dealing with the challenges of corona infection or building people’s livelihoods, the principle of cooperation leads to a solution.

Chouhan was talking about a program called Better Rebuilding through Cooperatives on the occasion of Cooperatives Day, held at Samanvay Bhawan here on Saturday.

Chouhan digitally dedicated 55 godowns and laid the foundation stones for 144 godowns approved by the Marketing Cooperative Federation and the Union of Housing Cooperatives. The cost of this work is around Rs 77.75 crore.

The Minister of Cooperatives Management and Civil Service Arvind Singh Bhadoria, MPP Krishna Gaur, Agricultural Production Commissioner KK Singh and Additional Chief Secretary (Cooperatives) Ajit Kesari were also present on the occasion.

Chouhan said that the history of cooperatives in Madhya Pradesh is very old. The Cooperative Bank was established in 1904 in Jabalpur. Successful efforts have been made in the field of cooperatives in the state. Primary cooperative societies are farmers’ biggest support for fertilizers and seeds. Farmers got great relief from the zero percent loan facility, he said.

Chouhan said control of the crown in the state was also possible through cooperation. The model of public participation made in the state is a form of cooperative. Crisis management committees formed from city to village and at the district level have taken over the responsibilities. The whole world has seen the results of coming together for any job. The state’s model of public participation was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Chouhan said that one person’s efforts in cooperatives have taken such a huge form and this has been proven by the white revolution started by Verghese Kurien. Today, an organization like Amul competes with the world. MP’s Sanchi brand also made its mark. The state’s forest products and herbs have many possibilities, including Malwas oranges, Neemuchs garlic, Burhanpurs bananas, Amarkantaks gul bakawali and Dindoris kodo-kutki, ”he said.

Chouhan said autonomous India will only be built through the cooperative movement. Co-ops have an incredible ability to connect and guide people. Cooperation can pave the way for better reconstruction in disasters. Carrying out activities on a cooperative basis in areas such as transport, fish production, house building, rural tourism and wildlife tourism will create new jobs and business opportunities. In this regard, new ideas will have to be worked on including experts, he added.

Chouhan told the leaders and representatives associated with the cooperatives to innovate and make history. He said, I’m with you.

Chouhan said that the activities carried out within the framework of the cooperatives should not be misused and that continuous monitoring is essential. Cases of land grabbing have arisen in housing societies set up on the basis of the cooperative.

