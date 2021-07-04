Boris Johnson’s compassion for Matt Hancock may have cost Tories Batley and Spen by-election, colleagues say





BORIS Johnson’s compassion for his team members may have cost him a resounding by-election victory, his colleagues believe. The PM was reportedly hesitant to sack Matt Hancock as he was not the only minister with a turbulent private life. 4 Boris Johnson’s compassion for MPs could cost him a resounding by-election victory Credit: Getty He was fully aware that Cabinet Office supremo Michael Gove was going through a painful divorce. And rumors are also swirling around Westminster about at least one other minister currently facing internal strife. But by throwing a protective arm around the Health Secretary after being caught kissing an adviser, the Prime Minister likely cost the Tories the Batley and Spen by-election. A senior MP said: Boris is loyal to those who serve on his team and watches their backs, both professionally and privately. He felt for Matt, but was also aware of the difficulties in Michael’s family life. Deep down he knew Matt had to go, but didn’t want to rush because there are others who need support as well. Just days before Mr Gove revealed he was going to get a divorce, his journalist wife Sarah Vine frankly said she was married to a high-profile politician. She said: The old man behind every great man there is a drowning woman in dirty laundry is a cliché. But it’s true. You become so entrenched in your respective roles that you start to pull away. 4 PM reportedly hesitated to sack Matt Hancock amid private unrest from other ministers Credit: THE SUN 4 This comes from knowing that Michael Gove was going through a difficult divorce from his wife Sarah Vine. Credit: Doug Seeburg – The Sun 4 A senior MP said: “Boris is loyal to those who serve on his team and watch their backs, both professionally and privately.” Credit: EPA She added: Climbing up to the greasy Westminster post changes a person. “And when someone changes, they need something new from a partner. The problem with the woman who knows you long before you are king of the world is that she sees through your facade. Boris Johnson unveils huge English flag ahead of Euro 2020 quarter-final match

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15484688/boris-johnson-risks-losing-by-election-victory-loyalty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos