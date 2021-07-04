Gill accuses Bilawal of trying to appease US after Imran refuses to lay foundations – Journal





KARACHI: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill asserted on Saturday that after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that Pakistan would allow absolutely no base and use of its territory to United States for any kind of action inside In Afghanistan, the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) was working to appease and convince the world powers that it was ready to serve their purpose if carried in power.

Speaking at a press conference here, he went on to say that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s upcoming visit to the United States was an attempt to offer his services and warned that Tehreek’s Pakistani government -i-Insaf would not let him succeed in his conspiratorial designs, which could jeopardize the sovereignty of the country.

Although there has been no announcement of the planned visit of the PPP presidents to the United States, the assistant prime minister said that Bhutto-Zardari miscalculated the situation while making such efforts.

As always, they [PPP and its leaders] are ready to offer any service, he said. They know they have lost the trust of the public and will never be able to gain power through votes. They therefore find that this is the best opportunity after Prime Minister Khan has categorically excluded all support in terms of bases and use of our territory. Now, he [Mr Bhutto-Zardari] go to the United States where he would appease and convince his lords to bring us to the government, we would serve your purpose.

The prime minister’s assistant said only 13 drone attacks were carried out on Pakistani soil by the United States during the Musharraf era

340 drone attacks during the reign of the PPP

In an attempt to bolster his claim, he referred to hundreds of drone attacks on Pakistani soil by US forces between 2008 and 2013 when the PPP was in power and called it part of an agreement between the PPP government and the United States.

They [PPP leaders] blamed General Musharraf for the US drone strikes on Pakistani soil, he said. Did anyone ask them how many drone attacks were carried out under the Musharraf regime? You would wonder and it’s part of the record that the Americans carried out 13 drone attacks during the Musharraf era while the country suffered 340 drone attacks during government between 2008 and 2013. And that was part of the deal that PPP leadership has concluded with former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for coming to power. The PPP is looking for another agreement to achieve the same goal.

Dr Gill said Prime Minister Khan wanted to put the country on a path of progress and prosperity and was doing everything at the international level by taking bold decisions.

He said the corrupt PPP leaders, after creating a big mess for their massive corrupt practices, did not allow opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh to deliver a speech at the meeting. budget session.

Haleem Adil Sheikh was not allowed to speak because PPP leaders feared his bold stance to expose their bad practices, he said. The federal government took note of these illegal PPP acts and they would certainly suffer the consequences.

He said Mr. Sheikh was ready to face any investigation. Let me advise the leaders of the PPP and their ministers, do not threaten the NAB [National Accountability Bureau]. You cannot hide your incompetence and corruption through such baseless statements and threats, he said.

The press conference was held at Mr. Sheikh’s residence.

Posted in Dawn, July 4, 2021

Posted in Dawn, July 4, 2021

