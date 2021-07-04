PDIP politicians upset: Jokowi thank God …





The anger of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) politician Ruhut Sitompul exploded over the mockery directed at President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Suddenly, Ruhut Sitompul’s statement went viral amid the heated discussion over criticism of President Jokowi, known as The king of lip service. The anger of the former Democratic Party politician turned out to be directed to a video that was also uploaded to his personal Twitter account, which contained a speech by former FPI high priest Habib Rizieq Shihab. In the video uploaded by Ruhut Sitompul, Habib Rizieq changed the name from Jokowi to Jokodok, which was greeted by rowdy worshipers. Read also: Jokowi works hard alone, Ferdinand Hutahaean: Once he speaks, Ma’ruf Amin alone … The voice recording also asked the congregation if they were ready to remove the character he called Jokodok. The congregation also responded “Ready”. Ruhut Sitompul was also concerned and considered the mention of Jokodok to be the cruelest blasphemy against President Joko Widodo. “This is the most barbaric blasphemy of HRS for Mr. Joko Widodo, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, it is clear that Mr. JOKOWI was sent by God to save our beloved Indonesia from the Sick Hearts of Kadrun -Kadrun who wanted to destroy the ideology of Pancasila, the Constitution of 1945, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, “explained Ruhut Sitompul as a city of GenPI.co, Friday (2/7). Previously, Ruhut Sitompul also responded to President Jokowi’s return speech in the 2024 presidential election. According to Ruhut Sitompul, the speech frightened a number of parties. “This fear is there about the speech of Mr. Joko Widodo for the 3rd term of President of the Republic of Indonesia“Ruhut wrote on Twitter on Saturday (6/19). “Those who previously feared that Jokowi would fall in the middle of the road before 2024, saw that they were being pursued by their own shadows and about the 3 Periods people wanted to remember. The voice of the people The voice of God“Ruhut wrote. Ruhut even said that hundreds of millions of Indonesians are supporting Joko Widodo to return to the presidency for the third time. “Qodari says 80 million Indonesians agree to Joko Widodo’s third term as President of the Republic of Indonesia. If it were not for the law that the term of the President of the Republic of Indonesia is regulated for only 2 terms, I am sure it could be 180 million. Mr. JOKOWI God’s blessing for saving Indonesia,” he said. In fact, the comparison between the population in Indonesia and reading materials is not balanced. From 90 people, only one book can be read. Get rid of hoaxes with #Baca SampaiTuntas

Warning: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and GenPI. Questions related to the writing, photos, graphics, videos and all content of the article are the responsibility of GenPI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wartaekonomi.co.id/read348822/politikus-pdip-naik-pitam-jokowi-berkat-tuhan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

