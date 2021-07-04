BJP vs Congress: the shoe on the other foot now

The massive rise in oil prices is a prime example of the failure of the Congress-led UPA. This will put a burden of hundreds of crore rupees on Gujarat, then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi said in May 2021, when gasoline was selling for 73.18 rupees per liter. Currently Union Minister Smriti Iranis numerous protests against the rise in fuel prices between 2011 and 2014 have again made a comeback on social media platforms, in particular dug by Congress and other opposition parties .

The virtual world can be ruthless as old tweets and videos about BJP leaders, relentless rants against the UPA about rising fuel prices have come to haunt them at a time when oil prices have crossed the bar. of Rs 100 per liter in several regions of the country. Top BJP leaders inundated the UPA government with the most polished, callous, unsympathetic and arrogant epithets, to spark a public frenzy, which ultimately brought them to power. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, then spokesperson for the BJP, even said in 2013 that a future Modi government would curb price hikes within a month of taking office.

The shoe is clearly on the other foot now and BJP leaders are learning it the hard way as they face similar allegations from Congress and other opposition parties. Fuel prices have been the Achilles heel of every government and successive finance ministers have struggled to strike the right balance between the rate at which it buys crude in international markets and retail prices for domestic consumers. The BJP’s protests against rising fuel prices during the UPA years were also a time when international crude prices were reigning above $ 100 a barrel and even crossed the $ 140 a barrel mark.

Since the Modi government came to power in 2014, international crude prices have been low, but consumers have rarely taken advantage of them – retail prices have remained at about the same level as the UPA years. The government has chosen to increase its revenues from petroleum products, instead of passing on the benefits of lower international prices to consumers. The Modi governments firmly asserted that the money was being used to develop a network of highways and other projects of public interest appeared to have been accepted by the electorate.

Falling crude prices also gave the Modi government enough leeway to abolish the administered price mechanism (APM) for diesel in October 2014, which was hailed by economists as a key reform measure. Deregulation of oil prices was achieved by the UPA-II government in 2010. This shows bipartisan support for reforms in the oil sector. The Modi government went further in 2017 and linked daily fuel sales to international crude oil prices, allowing oil marketing companies to pass on rising or falling oil prices to consumers.

However, as world crude prices bottomed as low as $ 19.90 a barrel in April last year, consumers failed to reap the benefits of the fall as the center and states rose. fuel taxes. As retail prices continued their upward trajectory, oil marketing companies, apparently after a push from the government, decoupled fuel prices from international crude prices and held them at rates from February 23 ahead of the election. of the Assembly. Oil marketing companies even absorbed some losses until the election results were announced on May 2.

Oil bonds

Oil marketing companies and the government insisted that there was no correlation between the election and the fuel price freeze, especially since the MPA was abolished and prices were directly linked to international oil prices. Pushed to the corner again in the face of rising fuel prices, the BJP government claimed that the increase in fuel prices was the result of the maturity of oil bonds to the tune of Rs 1.4 lakh crore issued by the UPA government between 2005 and 2010 to maintain fuel prices. stable and well below international prices.

Oil bonds to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore expire this fiscal year and the government will have to take steps to honor them, which could put a strain on the Treasury. Rising gasoline and diesel prices are a legacy of UPA mismanagement. We are paying for the oil bonds which will be reimbursed by the UPA to the oil companies so as not to increase retail prices at that time, said BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya.

The BJP had raised the issue of oil bonds even in 2018, when retail gasoline and diesel prices were higher than global oil prices, blaming the high prices squarely on the sins of the UPA. The opposition and the BJP have also engaged in shadow boxing over lowering the prices of petroleum products under the GST, which could significantly reduce taxes. However, neither the Center nor the States are willing to give up an assured source of income, especially at a time when Covid-19 has hit the economy hard.

In addition, the Center and the States will have to generate new sources of revenue to compensate for the shortfall if they ever decide to reduce taxes and duties on petroleum products. Rising fuel prices have once again given the opposition ammunition to target the Modi government. Congressional leaders are wondering if the next fuel price freeze could be around next year’s parliamentary elections. However, opposition protests against fuel prices have largely been confined to virtual space and have not yet spread to the streets, as seen during the years of the UPA.

The ongoing pandemic has also forced people to stay indoors, which could be a reason for the moderate response to high fuel prices which have already exceeded Rs 100 per liter. Rising global crude prices will also test reforms to remove MPA and link retail prices to daily crude prices. As opposition parties have stepped up their protests against the high taxes on petroleum products, the jury is still out on whether the government will keep its nerves or whether the consumer will be resilient to adjust to the new scenario.