Is the United States “punishing” both Turkey and Pakistan for refusing the S-400 agreement, a military base in the country?





In a major setback for Pakistan and its close ally Turkey, the United States has taken both countries off on the wrong foot, this time for violating standards for preventing child soldiers.

The development is gaining in importance as it comes following Pakistan’s refusal of a US proposal to set up a military base in the country to facilitate surveillance and combat operations against terrorist groups after the withdrawal of troops from the country. ‘Afghanistan.

Along with its close ally, Turkey, Pakistan and several other countries have been added to the US Child Soldier Prevention Act (CSPA) list, which could lead to further military sanctions against the Islamic country.

The move is expected to strain Islamabad-Washington ties further at a time when Prime Minister Khan is desperately awaiting an appeal from US President Joe Biden.

Biden hasn’t spoken to Khan even once since he became president in January of this year.

The CSGA List

The US Department of State’s annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report added Pakistan to its Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) list, which is expected to result in strict sanctions on military assistance and participation in peacekeeping programs.

Countries that could have recruited or used child soldiers between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, are on the CSPA list. Anyone under the age of 18 who takes a direct part in hostilities as a member of the government armed forces, police or other security forces is identified as a “child soldier” by the US State Department.

“Those [who are] compulsorily recruited from government armed forces, police or other security forces ”are called child soldiers. Anyone who performs the duties of “cook, porter, messenger, nurse, guard or sex slave” is also identified as a child soldier.

Once a country is on the CSGA list, its government is excluded from major U.S. programs, including international military education and training, foreign military funding, excess defense items, and maintenance operations. the peace. It is also excluded from direct commercial sales of military equipment by means of licenses.

In addition to Pakistan and its close ally Turkey, the 2021 list includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan. South, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

According to reports, as of October 1, 2021, these restrictions will be in effect throughout fiscal year 2022.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the country’s inclusion in the CSPA list is the result of “factual error and lack of understanding.” He asserted that Pakistan had never supported any non-state entity recruiting child soldiers and reiterated its “continued efforts to combat non-state armed groups, including terrorist entities”.

Islamabad further maintained that the United States had not provided any details on the criteria under which Pakistan was added to the list.

Turkey faces close scrutiny

Pakistan’s close ally Turkey has also expressed dismay at the CSPA list. According to media reports, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry criticized the move and said the country “is doing everything to prevent human trafficking, punish criminals and protect victims of crime.”

He also declared that the country is part of the main global resolutions on the protection of children’s rights and that its record in this area is unblemished ”.

The CSPA list comes at a time when US relations with Pakistan and Turkey are strained. NATO ally Turkey and the United States disagreed with Ankara’s decision to acquire Russian S-400 systems.

The United States maintains that the S-400’s forward radar poses a threat to NATO’s defense systems and calls on its allies to boycott the Russian missile system.

S-400 missile batteries. (via Twitter)

Despite the objections of the United States, Turkey had proceeded with the acquisition of the Russian S-400 systems.

In July 2019, the first four S-400 batteries were delivered to Ankara by Russia. In retaliation, the United States had excluded Turkey from its F-35 fighter program and reduced the country’s military purchases through a sanction on export licenses.

Although Turkey reportedly sacked Russian military experts to help it operate the S-400 system, the Turkish Foreign Minister said “the S-400s will be under our 100% control. It is not possible to accept calls from another country so as not to use them, ”reported the Moscow Times.

“No American base in Pakistan”

Last month, The EurAsian Times reported that Pakistan denied allowing the establishment of US bases in the country. The US military and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have reportedly searched for a location outside of Afghanistan to continue monitoring or launching counterterrorism operations against Al Qaeda, ISIS or the Taliban, even after the withdrawal of the American troops from the war-torn country.

In an interview, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “We are not going to allow any bases, any kind of action from Pakistani territory to Afghanistan. Absolutely not”.

Russian-made Mi-8 helicopter operated by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) brings back wounded Afghan soldiers from the battlefield in 2002 #cia #special forces #sf #CIA #Afghanistan #war #evasan pic.twitter .com / maTYpHtlBv

– julio / Caronte (@jmscaronte) August 28, 2019

Writing for the Washington Post last month, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that the goals of Pakistan and the United States in Afghanistan are the same – that of peace, not civil war.

Khan said that if Pakistan agrees to provide the United States with military bases in the country, it could lead to a civil war in Afghanistan, which could make Pakistan the target of terrorists’ vengeance.

The Prime Minister wrote: “We have already paid too high a price. Meanwhile, if the United States, with the most powerful military machine in history, couldn’t win the war from within Afghanistan after 20 years, how would America do it from? bases in our country? “

Pakistan had been an ally of the United States in its war on terrorism in Afghanistan. Khan said more than 70,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives in the wars in Afghanistan, and the country’s tourism sector and investment have been hit hard.

He also said that while the United States gave Pakistan $ 20 billion in aid, the country’s economy suffered losses exceeding $ 150 billion.

As a close ally of the United States, Islamabad has also drawn the wrath of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other militant groups, which continue their terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

Pakistan sidelined by Biden?

While Pakistan may have paid a huge price in the US-led war on terror, the country has increasingly been sidelined by the US. Prime Minister Imran Khan has made several attempts over the past six months to contact the Biden administration, particularly with the completion of the impending US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The EurAsian Times reported that Pakistan is seeking “multi-domain cooperation” with the United States, which extends beyond Afghanistan.

Another report mentioned that President Biden had ordered an “internal review” to define the next steps in bilateral engagements with Pakistan. Bidens’ predecessor, Donald Trump, had previously canceled security aid to Pakistan for non-cooperation in the fight against terrorism ”.

Pakistan’s collapse is compounded by the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan remains the sole leader of mainland South Asia, who has yet to be contacted by the US president since taking office in January. of this year. Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

