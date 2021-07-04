When you talk to ordinary Indians they say they don’t trust PM Narendra Modi anymore

From the time I started writing this column almost 35 years ago, I have tried to mix reporting with commentary and analysis. Reporting has become nearly impossible over the past 18 months, especially after the fierce second wave in April. I got trapped in a village on the Konkan coast and the Delta variant made its way into my village and other villages on this coast so I almost couldn’t leave the house at all. Last week I managed after weeks to get to Mumbai and the first thing I did was try to meet people in real life to find out how they survived and what problems they are now faced.

One trader said business was so bad that his expenses exceeded his sales. A taxi driver said his daily income had halved and he was worried about how he was going to provide for his family. A young man employed in the service industry said he was only able to work 15 days a month because his employers could not afford to pay him in full. He added that he was one of the lucky ones because he knew so many who had lost their jobs.

For the first time since February I managed to catch a flight and when I arrived in Delhi I continued my investigations to find deep anger among those who had caught and survived Covid. It was because of what they said were the criminal shortages of oxygen and hospital beds. A young man said he and his mother fell ill and therefore was forced to buy oxygen from private sources because he feared his mother would survive without it. To everyone I interviewed, I asked a question: who did they blame for what had happened? With one exception in Delhi, they said: Modi. The exception was a BJP supporter who blamed Arvind Kejriwal.

It’s intriguing that recent polls give Narendra Modi higher approval ratings than any other leader in the world, but when you talk to ordinary Indians they say they don’t trust him anymore. Many said they voted for him in both general elections because they believed him when he said he would bring change and prosperity to India. Their faith that it will someday happen is dead.

Is this why BJP spokespersons and Modi followers seem so hysterical these days? Last week, a BJP spokeswoman ordered Rajdeep Sardesai not to interrupt her own show as she shouted that India has now vaccinated more people than the entire population of the United States. He would interrupt her to point out that India has a population more than three times as large. It is not only the spokespersons of the BJP who seem seized by the hysteria, it is also the senior ministers. They seem not to realize that screaming frantically in defense of the Prime Minister makes their case worse, not better.

Modi himself seems to live on a higher plane like those rishis of old. It’s not just his new long hair and beard that gives this impression, but his demeanor. Except once his eyes fogged up, he now appears more like a religious leader than a prime minister. When he shares his thoughts in his monthly Mann ki Baat, he is more often nowadays to speak in wise tones about how mankind should find spiritual strength. If he got out of virtual reality into the real world, he might find that people are not suffering spiritually but mentally and physically. When things are going as badly as they have been in the past three months, there is little time for the pursuit of spiritual strength.

Instead of worrying about our spiritual well-being, the Prime Minister needs to worry about how his government can help those who have lost loved ones, their savings, their businesses and their jobs. Every time the finance minister virtually appears, she announces grandiose sums of money that would have been spent to help those devastated by the pandemic. But if she walked into a real village, she might find that most people were forced to fend for themselves without any help from the government. In the cities there are at least hospitals, although they lack beds and oxygen. In the villages, basic things are lacking. When people got sick in my village of Konkan, they just stayed home until they were better because the nearest hospital is over 20 kilometers away. Only those who can no longer breathe are taken there.

Everyone I spoke to last week said they wanted to get the vaccine ASAP and some asked if I could help them. The Prime Minister, in his latest Mann ki Baat, urged people to get vaccinated as if it was the easiest thing to do. It appears that in the Himalayan heights where he now lives, no one told him that many centers in Mumbai ran out of vaccines last week and had to shut down. And in Chhindwara, the rage of those who failed to get vaccinated was so great that they started throwing furniture around the center. We have the infrastructure to vaccinate 10 million per day. But where are the vaccines?

This column first appeared in the paper edition on July 4, 2021 under the title Urgent governance.