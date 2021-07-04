“Pakistan’s support for terrorist groups has left it in a perilous state”





ANI | Updated: 04 Jul 2021 08:21 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Amid deteriorating security situation in neighboring Afghanistan, Pakistan more “susceptible to coup or revolution” due to prime minister’s lack of control Imran Khan on his country’s military and security apparatus, according to political consultant Kelly Alkhouli. In an opinion piece, Alkhouli, director of international relations at the Center for Political and Foreign Affairs (CPFA), writes that Islamabad’s tenuous control over the Taliban has made him increasingly suspicious of his potential victory in Afghanistan, because the group is an independent terrorist organization with “inconsistent allegiances”. “Pakistan’s dangerous bet has left it in a perilous state, with fewer allies and greater mistrust,” she opines. After the terrorist attack of September 11, the United States invaded Afghanistan to fight terrorism and destroy the Al Qaeda terror network. However, the liberation cost the United States more than $ 800 billion and left a war-torn country vulnerable to an imminent Taliban victory. Kelly believes that Islamabad played a “pivotal role” in the failure of the American invasion. through its continued support for the Taliban and other jihadist groups. “Faced with the reality that the Pakistani army cannot compete in a conventional war, Islamabad has sought to cultivate radical jihadist groups to act as proxies in order to combat foreign interference in the region and destabilize India,” observes she does.

“Pakistan’s ISI has provided training, weapons, funding and intelligence over the past decades to a number of terrorist organizations, including the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), ”she added. Kelly recalled that former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf admitted that the government allowed terrorist groups to carry out attacks on Indian soil. Despite the horrific crimes committed, Pakistan refuses to seriously prosecute these groups and continues to be a haven for terrorists such as Masood Azhar, the founder and leader of JeM, she adds. The expert believes that Pakistan’s support for jihadist groups is partly cynical realism, in order to extend its sphere of influence in Afghanistan and support the Islamist insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir. its strategy succeeded in defeating the Soviet Union in the 1980s and the United States today, but it could also easily backfire and threaten its fragile political stability and further radicalize a country with nuclear weapons ” , writes Kelly. Without US troops or a reliable peace deal, she warns that continued violence will spread to Pakistan and lead to a massive influx of refugees. A Taliban victory would also encourage other Islamist groups present in Pakistan who wish to see an Islamic revolution take hold. Khan’s lack of control over his country’s military and security apparatus will lead to greater internal divisions which could make Pakistan vulnerable to a coup or revolution, ”she concludes. (ANI)

