PML-N asks Buzdar to disclose holdings – Pakistan





LAHORE: The PML-N opposition claims that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, has only paid Rs 63,000 in tax in the past three years, but has now suddenly become a billionaire.

Mr Buzdar declared his assets worth 1 million rupees to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) in 2018, and between 2015 and 2017 he paid no taxes, the information secretary said. PML-N Punjabs Azma Bokhari at a press conference on Saturday. She asked the chief minister to tell the people who gave her a luxury car.

The PML-N chief said the ECP sent two notices to Mr. Buzdar regarding an alleged increase in his assets, but he only submitted a response after those notices were made public by the media. . I challenge Mr Buzdar to present facts about his assets, she said, and asked the chief minister what kind of magic wand he possessed that caused such a huge increase in his assets.

Firdous says all CM properties have been declared

Ms Bokhari further said that Mr Buzdars’ principal secretary Tahir Khursheed had been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) (as part of an investigation into over-income). Imran Khan introduced JK (Jahangir Khan Tareen) and Buzdar TK (Tahir Khursheed) who worked at the request of their (bosses), she noted.

Previously, Ms Bokhari alleged that Mr Buzdar and Mr Khursheed minted money when awarding contracts for development projects and assigning and transferring bureaucrats. She also called Mr. Khursheed a leader of Mr. Buzdar.

Following his allegations, CM Buzdar served him with legal advice, asking him to apologize for raising baseless allegations or to face a claim for damages worth Rs 250 million.

Azma Bokhari asked the National Accountability Bureau why he was not grilling Mr Buzdar in the liquor license and sugar scam case in which the provincial government had poured billions of rupees in subsidies.

Meanwhile, the special assistant to the chief information minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, in a statement criticized Ms Bokhari for making baseless accusations against the chief minister, saying the spokeswoman of the PML-N should be ashamed of itself.

Responding to Ms Bokharis’ claims, Dr Awan said Mr Buzdar had previously sent the PML-N chief a legal opinion regarding her false and baseless allegations which she should respond to.

Regarding the car reported by Ms Bokhari, Dr Awan said that it belonged to Mr Buzdar’s father after whose death the CM took possession. She said Mr Buzdars’ assets had previously been reported to the ECP and the Federal Board of Revenue and that he had never made a false declaration.

Posted in Dawn, July 4, 2021

