That Tear of Love Counts – The New Indian Express

From Shah Jahan to Narendra Modi is a long road. But we must take note because it is a journey dictated by history and, like all these journeys, it opens a window on the construction of the country. He brings out the contradictions which have made India sometimes a triumph of humanity, sometimes a misadventure. In many ways, it’s amazing that Shah Jahan’s India and Narendra Modi’s India are one and the same. But are they?

Shah Jahan was undoubtedly a dictator, a military leader who always won because he had the most formidable army of his time: 9 11,400 infantry, musketeers and artillerymen in addition to 1,85,000 cavalry commanded by princes and soldiers. nobles who owed allegiance to him. This assembly of fighters helped him put down the revolts he was confronted with. Among those who revolted were the Rajputs of the Bundelkhand and the leaders of the Deccan. They were all forced to recognize Mughal supremacy and pay annual homage to the emperor.

An imaginative military innovator, Shah Jahan introduced the “Marwari horse” to the battlefield. Various Mughal guns were produced in series. “The empire has become a huge military machine,” as the chroniclers would later say.

But all of this represented only one aspect of Shah Jahan, the least significant aspect his career showed. His ancestors – Babur, Humayun, Akbar, and Jehangir – were all distinguished rulers, making the Mughal period unparalleled in Indian history. As distinguished as they are, only Shah Jahan could love a woman as he loved Mumtaz Mahal. Only Shah Jahan could moan the loss of a loved one as he moaned the death of Mumtaz. Only Shah Jahan was a poet at heart. Only Shah Jahan could imagine such a magnificent mausoleum, so rich in emotions that Rabindranath Tagore described it as “a tear of love”.

The Mughals represented a golden age. Their dreams defied the limitations of time and resources. Who else could imagine the peacock throne, the jeweled throne of the emperors? The Mayur Simhasan was climbed by silver steps. Her golden feet were set with jewels. Two open peacock tails, gilded and enamelled and encrusted with diamonds and rubies and other stones formed the background. The vision (conception in modern terminology) was entirely that of Shah Jahan. Imagine the modern rulers we know, anyone from Narendra Modi to Yogi Adityanath, having the imagination to visualize a conception of the peacock throne distinction. The highest level that Modi’s design ideas could reach was the dark pinstripe suit repeatedly embroidered with the words “Narendra Damodardas Modi”. It became a public relations disaster for Modi’s ego.

When national leaders have at their disposal all the economic resources of the nation, what they do with that wealth and opportunity provides a commentary on their character and also on the character of the country under their rule. Shah Jahan used state resources to build several masterpieces. The Red Fort, Lal Quila, which symbolizes Old Delhi was just one of them. The renovated Agra Fort, the Jama Masjid in Delhi and Agra are the best known among the others. The peacock throne was so enchanting that the Iranian conqueror Nadir Shah brought it back with him to Iran, only to lose it to the benefit of the Kurds who dismantled it. Consider a mighty emperor spending his time and the talent of his artisans to create a throne that is both a work of art and a statement of unparalleled imagination.

Perennial masterpieces like the Peacock Throne and the Taj Mahal caught the attention of these rulers because they had a vision that transcended their personal interests. Twenty thousand workers worked for 22 years to complete Shah Jahan’s memorial to his beloved Mumtaz. It was up to Tagore to immortalize this tear by saying: “Empires have crumbled to dust, centuries have vanished into shadows, but this marble still sighed on the sky.

A succession of noble pioneers gave India extraordinary soul power. This inner strength has enabled India to maintain its greatness even under ordinary rulers. It is a truism that leadership matters in the growth of a nation. Whether Hitler or De Gaulle, Akbar or Narasimha Rao, the individual in power makes all the difference. The individual who now occupies the seat of power in India is the most effective force that matters in his growth. Democracy does not change this reality. So the question remains: is the individual in this seat good for our growth? What is his first priority, the growth of his country or his own glory? People should ask. And people should remember the answer.