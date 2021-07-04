Enforced disappearances in the Balochistan peak during the Imran Khan period





New Delhi, July 4 Baloch activists organized a three-day photo exhibition entitled “Balochistan, land of enforced disappearances” on the Broken Chair sculpture that stands across the UN in Geneva in an effort to raise awareness of the general public. number of political activists, intellectuals and students who have disappeared in the Pakistani province of Balochistan in recent decades.

The exhibition organized by the Baloch Voice Association has a poster titled “Balochistan has been under occupation by Pakistan since March 1948”.

Baloch activists seek to bring the issue of enforced disappearances committed with impunity in Balochistan to the attention of the United Nations Human Rights Council, United Nations rapporteurs and United Nations treaty bodies.

The families allege that Pakistan’s spy agencies are behind the enforced disappearances, torture and murders of these missing persons.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly asserted that his government will end the practice of enforced disappearances, and even Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has met with family members of the victims and said his government will introduce a bill to punish these people. involved in the practice of enforced disappearances.

But according to family members, media, human rights organizations and civil society organizations, the practice of enforced disappearance has increased during Imran Khan’s rule despite allegations that it is ending it. or reduced, according to a guidance note from the Geneva Press Club.

Among the speakers was Canadian professor Naela Quadri, a senior Baloch politician and chairman of the Baloch Peoples Congress (BPC). Quadri has been involved and played very important roles in Baloch politics since her childhood. She boldly faced the tyranny of Pakistani state forces in Balochistan. She and her family members have been extrajudicially jailed for her bold and strong voice against state assault. She is known as the “Iron Lady of Balochistan”.

It also included Sardar Shaukat Kashmiri, based in Switzerland, a senior politician and chairman of the National Party of the United Peoples of Kashmir (UKPNP).

He has been in politics since his school age and has played a very important role in Pakistani Kashmir (PoK) politics. Due to his conscious voice, he has been extrajudicially jailed on several occasions and was also forcibly detained by the Pakistani military while he was in solitary confinement.

He and his party have consistently raised issues of rights abuse at the PoK on various international platforms, including the UN and the European Parliament, and even in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

On the issue of enforced disappearances, former Benazir Bhutto government minister Farhatullah Babar said on Twitter: “Tragic human rights issues are viewed with political lenses. Calls to end Guantanamo Bay as prisons in ex FATA and enforced disappearances by law enforcement agencies in Pakistan is made to appear as a 5-G war against the state instead of violations of the human rights of its citizens. ”

The Baloch Voice Association said the enforced disappearances had torn Baluch families apart for years.

Fazila Baloch, an activist, said in a previous tweet: “Balochistan: for its own interests under the threat of arms, Pakistan can build the port of Gwadar. Why can’t the same government build schools, universities? , hospitals and many more at the cutting edge. Yeah it’s simple, like Shaheed Nawab Akbar Bugti said, they just want our national wealth. ”

Secunder Kermani said in a tweet: Following our report on assaults and kidnappings of activists and journalists in Pakistan – allegedly by intelligence agencies, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders man, Mary Lawlorhrds, told @AmroliwalaBBC “there is total impunity and impunity leads to more attacks’.”

