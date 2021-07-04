Emergency PPKM imposed for global public safety, official says





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Policy for Enforcement of Emergency Restrictions on Public Activities (PPKM), or simply called Emergency PPKM, was issued to ensure the safety of the general public, according to Fadjroel Rachman, a member of the president’s special communications staff. “The emergency PPKM is the brake lever to save Indonesian citizens from the threats of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joko Widodo has taken the decision to publish the PPKM’s emergency policy on the basis of the recommendations of experts and regional administrations as well as in accordance with the aspirations of the public, ”Rachman wrote in a press release received on Saturday. . This policy was legally based on Interior Ministry Instruction No.5 of 2021 on the Emergency Enforcement of PPKM Due to Coronavirus Disease 2019 in the Java and Bali regions, the door noted. -speak. The emergency application period of the PPKM started on Saturday July 3, 2021 and is applicable until Tuesday July 20, 2021 in the islands of Java and Bali according to the benchmark evaluation criteria of the World Organization of the health on transmission rate indicators and response capacity. “WHO has been divided into four levels, based on confirmed cases, hospital treatments, death rate and 3T (testing, tracing and treatment). Currently, up to 74 districts or cities on the island of Java and Bali have been placed at level 3 and 48 districts / cities at level 4, ”noted Rachman. The PPKM emergency policy was part of the implementation of health protocols. In addition to health protocols, a key effort in managing the COVID-19 pandemic is to speed up the vaccination program, he said. Rachman underlined President Joko Widodo’s steadfast efforts to push priority districts or cities or in the red zone to reach the goal of immunizing 70% of the total population by August 2021 at the latest. “The government will use all existing resources to curb the spread of COVID-19. All the state apparatuses, TNI (Indonesian army), Polri (national police), civil state apparatuses, doctors and health workers must work hand in hand to optimally manage this epidemic ”, he said. highlighted. The health ministry is also working to increase the capacity of hospitals, centered isolation facilities, medical supplies, health equipment and oxygen tanks, he said. “Indonesians have proven that they care about each other and stand in solidarity to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, President Joko Widodo felt that they are able to remain disciplined by following health protocols during and after the Emergency PPKM application, ”he explained. Rachman pointed out that the head of state called on the people to remain calm and vigilant, abide by the rules, remain disciplined in adhering to health protocols and support the COVID-19 management efforts of the government and the volunteers. “The Indonesian nation can always come out of the crisis through solidarity to protect each other as well as through good cooperation between the public and the government. It is time for us to protect each other and love our Indonesian compatriots and human beings, ”he said. Read also: Indonesia on the emergency PPKM; Pharmacies must be open 24/7 AMONG

