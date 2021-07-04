Chinese Communist Party schools train the new generation

On a leafy campus in northwest Beijing, dotted with statues of Marx, Mao and other Communist saints, Chinese leader Xi Jinping trains his loyal successors, the next generation of officials who will lead to the resurgence of the one-party regime .

The Chinese Communist Party has just celebrated 100 years of its founding, and for much of that time the Central Party School and similar academies have been red cradles. In these schools, the cadres are immersed in the party’s beliefs, which date back to its early decades as a revolutionary movement. Xi preached that the revitalized party government is essential for China’s rise, and he urged schools to produce officials who are proudly and vocally faithful to this cause.

Our party has relied on the struggle to get to where it is today, and will surely rely on the struggle to win the future, Xi said in March. told hundreds of young civil servants at the Central Party School, who wrote his words like attentive pupils. The dangers and trials to come will not be less than in the past.

No audience would seem more receptive to Mr. Xis’ message than the students of the thousands of schools run by the Chinese Communist Party, which train tens of thousands of officials every year. They teach political doctrine, party history, economics and other political subjects, and Mr. Xis’ ideas are now at the heart of their programs.