New circus is coming to town: fiery support for Donald Trump at rainy Florida rally | Donald trump





Their confidence in Trump remains unwavering.

Supporters of Donald Trump, the former US president, gathered in their thousands on Saturday at a rally in the rain in Florida, oblivious to criminal charges against his company.

Two days earlier, the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, had pleaded not guilty to tax evasion charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney (DA). The New York case may be just the tip of a legal iceberg that threatens Trump himself.

But Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman turned critic of Trump, tweeted in response: Trump supporters already know he’s a tax cheat, liar, rule breaker and con artist. They don’t care.

Interviews at the rally with some of the former president’s most ardent former fans put this hypothesis to the test. Some did shrug their shoulders and move on. Others echoed Trump’s view that the charges were politically motivated. More than one prefaced their answer with the words his bullshit.

From everything, it was clear that the accusations fit perfectly into an existing narrative in which Democrats, the media, and the deep state have been trying to demolish Trump since he launched his candidacy with an escalator at Trump Tower in 2015. Any new accusation is simply interpreted as another data point to strengthen this case.

Anthony Cabrera, 19, student wearing a Make America great again [Maga] cap, spoke for a lot when he said: I have no opinion. You hear about it and move on with your day.

But with a few prompts, he elaborated: I think it’s an advertising thing. Manhattan prosecutors had been trying to get something for ages. It’s a trophy.

And if Trump ends up in the dock, will the Maga Army rally to his defense? Cabrera said: I have no doubts. You see the crowd here. Trumps received very enthusiastic support. Such an escalation for political reasons will not be good for the country.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump attend a rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, the Winter Quarters of the Ringling Brothers and the Barnum & Bailey Circus. Photograph: Octavio Jones / Reuters

Eddie Gottsman, 67, a retired manager, has been outspoken. I think that’s bullshit, he said. It’s a witch hunt. The way they have treated Trump over the past four years, it is evident that they are prepared to overturn it. He scares them. I know he’s going to run in 2024 and, if he does, hell will win.

There is a lot of speculation that Weisselberg, who was taken to court in handcuffs, could turn around to save his own skin. But Gottsman was of the opinion: I don’t think so because Trump has nothing to hide. He’s always three steps ahead of them no matter what they try to do. The Russian collusion was just a hoax, all made-up lies.

Ashley Ballinger, 38, a business owner, agreed. I think the witch hunt is still going on, she said. They’ve been trying to get him for years and they still have nothing on him. This gentleman has worked for him for years. Trump takes care of his people and they take care of him.

Trump has accused New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance of partisanship because both are Democrats. But Ballinger said: His Republicans and Democrats: they’re all in the same boat, they’re all politicians. It’s a threat to them and we are all a threat to them and that’s what scares them.

On the eve of Independence Day. The second post-presidential Save America wins! rally was held at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, perhaps appropriate for a man often described as a carnival barker or a clown. For over 60 years, Sarasota has been the winter home of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. But John Ringling, King of the Sawdust Ring, lost his fortune and went through hard times.

The new circus came to town with a man who played guitar and sang You can put your poisoned vaccine in your ass; a Trump impersonator in a baggy suit, red tie, blonde wig and orange makeup prancing across the field; a 10-foot-tall Trump statue with giant outstretched hands; a man wearing a Trump 2024 cap and a Confederate vest; an eight-year-old black boy wearing a t-shirt that said: Trump won.

But it only became the biggest spectacle in the world when a small plane, presumably belonging to a constituent of Biden, flew over the sky with the words Loser-Palooza parading in the lights beneath its wings.

There was food, fireworks and flags rumbling: Fuck Biden and fuck you for voting for him! Warm-up acts including Matt Gaetz, a member of Congress from Florida under investigation for alleged sex trafficking, and Trump’s son Don Jr, who said about the Manhattan prosecutors case : the political persecution will continue because we are no different from Russia, we are no different from the mullahs in Iran.

A giant Donald Trump loomed over his supporters at the rally, co-sponsored by the Florida Republican Party. Photography: Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty Images

Trump himself launched a tirade against the accusations, insisting they were part of a five-year campaign against him that included the investigation into Russia which he said cleared him of any collusion . He accused Democratic prosecutors of corrupting and arming the law against opponents while allowing violent crime to skyrocket.

This is the kind of persecution they do, say in New York, that you would see in third world countries, he said. It is reminiscent of a communist dictatorship targeting its political opponents … There is no depth where the radical left will not go to stop our Make America Great Again movement.

Trump complained that New York prosecutors did not attack a single financial firm after the 2007-08 financial crisis and did not target Democrat Hillary Clinton or Bidens Hunter’s son. They leave the Democrats alone no matter how bad they are, but they mobilize all the powers of government to come after me, my family, my wonderful employees and my company only because of politics … The more I fight for you, the more they come after me.

He went on to suggest that the charges against Weisselberg related to non-payment of taxes on a company car and apartment that made it easier for him to get around were trivial. He also claimed he did not know if Weisselberg had done anything wrong with taxes on his grandchildren’s private education, asking the crowd: does anyone know the answer to that ?

Such sentiments have resonated with his diehard supporters. Garry Petty, 44, manager of a pest control and fertilizer company, said: I think that’s bullshit. They have been chasing him since the day he ran for President and they have found nothing. Washington hates Trump because he is not a politician. He’s a businessman who doesn’t need their support or their money and scares them.

If he had done something wrong, they would have dug it up by now. If they found something on him we could handle it oh we were wrong but I don’t think that will happen. They’re going to have to keep trying and I’m sure they will. They are terrified that he will run away again; that’s why they started to heat up.

But if Trump goes to court, Perry wearing a Hillary Clinton t-shirt killed my friend doesn’t plan any violent protests. I think the right is the reasonable half of the country. Take a look at who has committed the looting and riots over the past year – it’s not us. In fact, far-right white nationalists have been linked to a wave of racist and anti-Semitic violence.

The rally came days after the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to tax evasion charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney. Photograph: Octavio Jones / Reuters

Opinions were divided by age, gender and race. Liz Ulibarri, 57, who works in a metal shop, said: I think the accusations are made up out of thin air and Democrats are desperate to attribute something to it. They decided to try to bring him down, but everything they tried failed. In five years, how many things has he been accused of and how many have been invented from nothing?

Could Weisselberg, accused of accepting benefits outside of the books, could he turn on his boss for nearly half a century and reveal dark secrets? Ulibarri said: I don’t think Allen Weisselberg has any dark secrets to tell. They try to make him pay for taking gifts. Is it small?

Dolly Schacht, 67, a business owner, also remained loyal. It’s a stunt, she said. I was not interested in politics before Trump. I listened to it and it was all I wanted. He spoke out against corruption in government and it was scary. I also think we want a businessman to run the country rather than a politician who doesn’t know what he’s doing.

When asked if she was troubled by potential corruption within the Trump organization, Schacht replied: It will be less than politicians. I think the government is forcing businesses to be a bit corrupt.

What if Trump found himself handcuffed? People will no doubt be backing him, she said, pointing to the crowd. We are here. We’ve seen him go through so much. I think the Democrats hurt themselves more than they helped themselves. Trump may be a talker and an antagonist, but he loves the American people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/04/the-new-circus-comes-to-town-fiery-support-for-donald-trump-at-rain-soaked-florida-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos