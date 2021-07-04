Governing body approves RDA and WASA budget for 2021-2022





RAWALPIDI:

The 55th meeting of the governing body of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held today in the GDR conference hall, chaired by the President of the GDR Tariq Mahmood Murtaza. The Director General of the RDA presented the annual budget of the RDA and the governing body approved Rs2,379,005 million for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

The GDR’s revenue target was Rs 559 million compared to Rs 295 million for fiscal year 2020-21. This is Rs264 million more than the revenue target. This was all made possible by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the construction sector and by implementing the campaign of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab. The GDR saved 189 million rupees on its non-development spending.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is for government institutions to modernize.

As part of this plan, digitization has started in the GDR under which residential and business cards are digitally received and approved within 30 days. The GDR approved 1,300 cards in one year.

Two underpasses will be built at Rawalpindi, which will be at Defense Chowk and Kachehri Chowk Rawalpindi. The Defense Chowk underpass will be built at a cost of Rs 2.2 billion, while Kachehri Chowk is the first two-level tube-based underpass and will cost Rs 3.6 billion.

The bulk of Rs1.984 million of the budget has been allocated to ongoing and new development projects. Ongoing development programs include construction / widening and improvement of the road from the dry port of the Rahimabad flyover to the airport road to the wellness complex via Chaklala station. cost of Rs69 million.

The revenue target for FY2021-22 has been set at Rs 433.325million while Rs 395million has been allocated to non-development expenses / expenses which include salary / retirement salary, utilities , repair and maintenance fuel, etc.

The governing body also approved WASA’s budget of Rs 2.9 billion for the fiscal year 2021-2022, which was presented by the CEO of WASA. In 2020-2021, WASA achieved a turnover of Rs 1,151 million against a target of Rs 862.8 million and has set a target of Rs 1,185 million for this year. Expenses were estimated at 3.182 billion rupees last year compared to 1.6 billion rupees. The development budget for this fiscal year has been set at 1.06 billion rupees, which will be assisted by the government of Punjab.

Posted in The Express Tribune on July 4, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2308720/governing-body-approves-rda-wasa-budget-for-2021-22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos