The criticism doesn’t matter, but if you say “the king of lip service” what does that mean?





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Expert staff of the Presidential Personnel Office (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabaline stated, in principle, the government is not allergic to criticism. However, Ngabalin always questioned the significance of the statement from the University of Indonesia (UI) Student Executive Office (BEM) to President Joko Widodo who said “The king of lip service“. “There’s no problem with criticism. But if you’re sarcastic, what does it mean to say ‘The king of lip service’? Coming out of the mouths of students, young leaders from the intellectual community, we hope that in the next 5-10 years they will occupy this leadership position, ”Ngabalin said in the Cross Check From Home online discussion, Sunday (4/7/2021). According to him, criticism must also be accompanied by a solution. Ngabalin said, if FINE UI criticize the way the government works, it must be able to show the right way. “If you criticize, for example, a policy led by the government, but it can give an example like this, it is the right way to work. It is criticism,” he said. declared. Also Read: The Other Side of Jokowi: The King of Lips, UI Chancellor Found Dual BIS Commissioner Post In addition, Ngabalin added, KSP has a forum called “KSP Hears” which was initiated by Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

He said the public can submit reviews and suggestions through the forum. "In this place, for example, if friends see something bad or not good, their friends express that expression. Or also want to meet the president, I can fix that," he said. President Jokowi responded to controversy from critics of the University of Indonesia's BEM who called him "The king of lip service". According to him, criticism is normal in a democracy. The president also recalled that universities do not need to hinder the expression of students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/07/04/11070451/ali-ngabalin-kritik-tidak-masalah-tapi-kalau-nyinyir-the-king-of-lip-service%3Fpage%3Dall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

