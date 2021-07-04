Donald Trump of the Lombards problem | STEVE SEBELIUS





Sheriff Joe Lombardo has a problem with Donald Trump.

As he kicked off the gubernatorial campaign on Monday, Lombardo was faced with the most obvious question of all: Do you think the 2020 election was fraudulent (bearing in mind that the answer is ” no “) ?

Lombardo’s response, as reported by Rory Appleton of the Review-Journal, was a little different. “I have a good idea on this,” he said. “I don’t know the process of the investigation… I’m not familiar with the data, but all I know is I’m moving forward. I don’t back down. And what I see is a system that allows people to easily commit fraud. Your question was: do I think there was fraud and everything? I’m not even going to try to give you an answer on this.

For the record, it’s much more difficult than Lombardo thinks to commit fraud. (What if it was that easy and, presumably, where are his cops with investigations and prosecutions?) “Data” shows there was no widespread fraud in Nevada or nationwide in 2020 Period.

Later, in an interview with Bill Dentzer of the Review-Journal, Lombardo explained that he had not seen any evidence of fraud and, if anyone did, he should come forward.

For the record, they did and they did. But the courts and the Secretary of State’s office weighed this evidence and found it insufficient.

So what’s the problem ? Two words: Donald Trump.

The Republican base in Nevada – and across the country – has a healthy core of pro-Trump voters who are constantly on the lookout for people not sufficiently loyal to Trump, Republicans in Name Only (RINO), in common parlance.

If Lombardo had cast cold water on Trump’s central animation philosophy – that he really won the 2020 election in large part and was robbed by fraud – it would put him squarely in the RINO camp. .

And that would be a bad thing, especially in a Republican primary. He is already facing opposition from North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, who has gone from a conservative Democrat to a rampaging Republican, seeking to spoil the GOP primary.

In this, Lombardo faces a dilemma. He was known until now as a reasonable and moderate person, an army veteran who rose through the ranks of the Metropolitan Police Department, which you cannot do if you embrace goofball conspiracy theories or are openly partisan. Lombardo is a Republican, like many in law enforcement, but he’s also emotionally stable and reality-oriented.

There is no Democratic equivalent to Trump. Left-wing figures such as Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Or Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. make a lot of noise, but don’t exercise the same party grip that Trump does in the GOP. (Of course, party leaders frequently fire left-handers, and voters chose moderate Joe Biden over Sanders in 2020.)

Lombardo called Steve Sisolak the most partisan governor Nevada has ever seen, which requires ignoring Jim Gibbons’ reign from 2006 to 2010. Until Sisolak comes down to Office Depot and orders a stamp of “veto” Personalized to stage legislative artistic performances in front of the State Capitol, he will never be Nevada’s most partisan governor.

And even Gibbons, a Reagan Republican, would be an outlier in Donald Trump’s GOP. Which brings us back to Lombardo’s Trump problem.

When asked if he would seek Trump’s approval, Lombardo said he would “take it”, assuming Trump agrees with his agenda and policies.

But that’s not how it works. History unequivocally shows that Trump demands complete loyalty and, in return, compels his supplicants to degrade themselves, thereby losing their dignity, standards and self-respect. Anyone who does not demonstrate complete (and totally unshared) loyalty is an enemy.

Many Republicans misunderstood this, and all of them ended badly (see: Heller, Dean). Lombardo and other Republicans are fortunate enough – some might say the obligation – to move in a healthier direction, based on traditional Republican principles of fiscal conservatism, limited government, and support for institutions and the state. law. Surely, as a cop for life, Lombardo already knows that.

Above all, Republicans must re-embrace America as a government of laws and not of people and where loyalty to the Constitution surpasses loyalty to an individual. This is not the Trump path, and finding the path away from Trumpism will torment all Republicans in 2022 and beyond.

But today is Independence Day and what better time to start?

Contact Steve Sebelius at [email protected] Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

