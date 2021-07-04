Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Gwadar on July 5 to review development plans





Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation on Monday, April 19, 2021. Photo: Screenshot via Geo News. Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Gwadar with federal ministers for a one-day visit. The PM will oversee the signing of the MoUs for the water supply project and the desalination plant.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Gwadar on Monday for a day-long visit to examine various development projects in the city, official sources said.

Prime Minister Khan will participate in the foundation laying ceremony for various development projects in the city, according to government sources.

The Prime Minister will be joined by federal ministers on his visit to the city, where he is expected to oversee the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 1.2 billion gallon water supply project and a factory desalination.

According to sources, the prime minister will also oversee the granting of a subsidy from China for a solar generator in southern Balochistan.

In May, the prime minister declared that Pakistan gave the highest priority to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and made a firm commitment to complete its projects quickly, which would open up huge opportunities for economic growth and development. increased development in the region and beyond.

The prime minister’s comments, according to the prime minister’s office, came during a meeting between him and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, including the CPEC, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, vaccine cooperation and high-level bilateral exchanges were discussed during the meeting.

“CPEC, as pioneer projects of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has made significant and major progress in infrastructure, energy, ports and industrial parks,” said the Prime Minister Khan.

The Chinese Ambassador said that Beijing would like to work with Pakistan for the high-quality development of CPEC and extend it to countries in the region, improve people’s well-being and play a greater role in regional connectivity and economic integration.

