Why Boris Johnson should appoint Ruth Davidson as Secretary of State for Scotland – Euan McColm

These Bravehearts believe the disruptive downtown marches are winning hearts and minds. They believe that skeptics can be transformed if they are only exposed to a sufficient number of jumpers.

But while those who participate in such events may imagine themselves witnessing a gathering of modern day clans, they do strike us as a bit odd.

The majority of us have a life to live while the walkers are walking. And if they have every right to take to the streets, those who stop traffic on a Saturday afternoon should accept that they can be considered colossal pain in the a ** e.

Boris Johnson has also been asked to nominate Ruth Davidson (pictured) as Secretary of State for Scotland. Image: Getty Images

There is however no reasoning with the engaged walker. Tell him that he is wasting his and your time and he will tell you that you fear the unstoppable wave of nationalism, that you are running away from democracy.

And therefore separatist matches will continue to take place and will not change anything.

We need to prepare for an increase in activity in this area.

Kenny MacAskill, the former SNP MP who recently defected from the Alex Salmonds Alba party, called out to members of the Yes movement, urging them to take to the streets to ensure independence.

This new push is needed, MacAskill said echoing Salmond’s sentiments over the SNP’s failure to take the lead. The Yes movement risks missing a historic opportunity to achieve its goal because of inaction at Holyrood.

Ahead of Mays Holyrood’s election, Salmond said a vote for his Alba party would create a super-majority for independence. He and his colleagues would ensure that the SNP remains focused on organizing and winning a referendum.

As far as this goes, voters haven’t fired any MSP Alba and so Salmond and his cronies such as MacAskill must be getting agitated outside of Holyrood.

Nicola Sturgeon could do without it, right away. On the one hand, poll after poll shows the majority of Scots believe the SNP government’s priority must be to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

No number of marches and rallies are likely to change that. On the contrary, could voters view the holding of marches and rallies rather recklessly at this time?

Beyond the issue of the pandemic, there is the stubborn fact that no matter how many people gather to wave flags on Edinburghs Calton Hill, Sturgeon does not have the power to hold a referendum.

The power to organize another vote on the constitution rests with the British government and while Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to refuse to accept indyref2, the nationalists will not have a second chance to break up the United Kingdom.

However, trade unionists who believe the UK government’s continued refusal to play the game on the referendum issue is a long-term solution are deluding themselves.

The SNP’s authority on the referendum question was undermined in May by the failure of parties to secure an absolute majority in the Scottish Parliament. But the party has come pretty close and there is every chance it will get the numbers it needs in the next election.

The 2014 referendum followed an election which saw the SNP win a majority in Holyrood. If the party can repeat this feat, could the then Prime Minister continue to refuse to consider a vote?

And couldn’t the Conservatives’ refusal to discuss the issue provide the fuel that Sturgeon or whoever leads the SNP in 2026 needs to win that majority?

The Westminster Conservatives have so far been completely uninterested in the Union issue. An emphatic no to indyref2 and clumsy promises to stick a few Union flags on UK government funded Scottish projects do not constitute a sophisticated campaign.

Former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, Ruth Davidson, will soon sit in the House of Lords. She is not a fan of Boris Johnson, but, if the Prime Minister has a bit of common sense, he will do everything possible to engage her in the battle to save the Union.

Davidson was responsible for the revival of the Conservatives in Scotland and she remains a popular figure with Scottish trade unionists. At Davidson, Johnson has a valuable resource. Not only does she understand the concerns of the pro-British majority, she understands Sturgeon.

Of course, the SNP will reject her as an unelected member of the Lords. They will question his right to dictate to the Scots. But they have been doing so since she announced her decision to accept a peerage last year, and heaven has not fallen on her.

Davidson remains the Conservative Party’s most accomplished Union advocate, and she could add depth to a pro-Union campaign that, for now, seems uninspired.

Sturgeon could dispense with her own agitators and demand that she put in place plans for a referendum she has no legal right to hold. But MacAskill, Salmond and their supporters are not going to derail the campaign for independence. Sturgeon remains the authority figure and his strategy will come out.

However, trade unionists need to be smarter than they are now. They need to show an understanding of Scotland and they need a prominent personality to distract from Boris Johnson, whose very existence is a gift to the SNP.

Independence will not be won by nationalists who take to the streets. But the Union will not be saved either by Boris Johnson insisting he knows best.