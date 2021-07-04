Donald Trump heads to Sarasota, Florida to complain about election and windmills amid Surfside revival efforts





Donald Trump held a rally on Saturday night in Sarasota, Florida, where he revived his long list of grievances over Joe Bidens’ atrocious administration and appeared to express his support for the Jan.6 rioters on Capitol Hill.

The radical left, thanks to a rigged and dishonest election, now controls the US government, he complained, continuing to propagate the lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. He also called on prosecutors in New Fascist and authoritarian York for indicting his family’s business, the Trump Organization, and its CFO with tax crimes. It’s only because of politics, he said, adding that it’s because I got, we got 75 million votes.

The twice-indicted former president has also pissed off his supporters by appearing to praise those who participated in the January 6 riot he instigated.

By the way, who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt? he asked the Air Force vet who was shot dead by a Capitol Hill police officer as she climbed through a broken window into a door leading to the House bedroom. Who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt? We have all seen the hand. We saw the gun. Now they don’t want to give the name, but people know the name. People know where he came from, Trump told his supporters.

The Justice Department declined to press charges against the officer who shot Babbitt, with witnesses saying he had no choice but to shoot as a violent crowd attempted to enter an area where legislators were present.

Now, if it was on the other side, the person who shot would be hanged and hanged. Now they don’t want to give out the name anymore, Trump told the crowd, prompting at least one supporter to shout: Hang him!

Who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt? It must be published. And how come so many people are still in jail on January 6? he asked, claiming that no one paid the price for the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

Resurrecting one of his oldest and most inexplicable vendettas, he stood up against the windmills, which he said were ugly, brought down property values ​​and ruined our fields and oceans. He suggested that the entire state of Texas should get rid of it altogether.

Meanwhile, hours away in Surfside, Fla., Efforts to recover the more than 100 people still missing in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Tower South condo complex continue as Tropical Storm Elsa heats up. heads to the state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a longtime Trump ally, skipped the rally to focus on the disaster. A spokesperson for DeSantis said: The duty of governors is to be in Surfside to make sure families and the community have what they need in the wake of the tragic building collapse. Trump, a Florida resident, did not visit Surfside or meet with the families of the victims. Joe Biden visited earlier this week. A Trump spokesperson said the rally would have no impact on recovery efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-visits-florida-to-whine-about-the-election-and-windmills-amid-surfside-recovery-efforts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos