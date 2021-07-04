Minister Kishan Reddy welcomes role of Prime Minister Modis amid Covid pandemic

Hyderabad, July 3 (NSS): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Krishna Reddy today praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during the Covid-19 pandemic. Stating that the pandemic has brought with it many challenges, he said that under the proactive and visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the Union government has taken a number of effective and timely steps to address these challenges. He said that one of those steps was the ambitious mission to develop
India has its own vaccine against Covid-19.
Scientists and researchers have shown exemplary commitment to developing India’s cost-effective vaccine in a short period of time, which has saved many precious lives. This increased focus on vaccine production has also necessitated the requirement for more vaccine testing laboratories in the country. At present, there are two vaccine testing laboratories in the country
namely, the Central Medicines Laboratory located in Kasauli and the National Institute of Biologics located in Noida.
In addition to this, funds were released by the PMCARES Fund on March 6, 2021 for the establishment of two more vaccine testing laboratories, one at the National Center for Cell Science, Pune and the other at the Institute. National Animal Biotech in Hyderabad under the Biotechnology Department, he said. The minister also said that the start of operations of the vaccine testing laboratory in Hyderabad was scheduled for next month and added that given the fact that the city of Hyderabad is home to many large pharmaceutical companies, production companies of Covid-19 vaccines and the relevant R&D institutions, the establishment of a new vaccine testing laboratory in Hyderabad was a major step forward towards the overall development of this sector which will also stimulate the production of Covid-19 vaccines. 19.
