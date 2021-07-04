Overcoming Covid-19 is KNPI’s MPO suggestion for President Jokowi Presiden





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The existence of ministers who occupy competing positions in the ranks of the advanced Indonesian cabinet so that they do not focus on work to help President Joko Widodo break the chain of the spread of Covid-19 has been given the spotlight from KNPI President DFO Organizational Rescue Council Lisman Hasibuan In his statement, Lisman said that currently the Covid-19 pandemic in the country has been going on for almost 2 years and has not found a bright spot when it ends. Jokowi said Lisman emphasized his commitment to competing promises and positions, Jokowi felt that would make the minister’s job less focused. “In March 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic will be in Indonesia. I hope ministers in competing positions will focus on helping President Joko Widodo break the chain of the spread of Covid and bring conditions back to the normal in Indonesia, “Lisman said in a written statement on Sunday. (4/7/2021). In addition, Lisman Hasibuan also called on all Indonesians and BEMs across Indonesia and others not to blame President Jokowi for working hard to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. Lisman also called on all elements of society to support and support Luhut Binsar Panjaitan (LBP), who is currently being given the role of warlord against Covid-19 under Jokowi’s instructions. “He had the president’s confidence as the coordinator of the emergency PPKM in Java and Bali to control and reduce the number of Covid-19. MPO KNPI believes that LBP can carry out the president’s orders and bring Indonesia back to normal before the Covid-19 pandemic hits this country, ”Lisman said. MPO KNPI issued 7 attitude declaration points, namely:

1. The soul and body of every minister is ready to serve the nation and the state

2. The minister should not be a party leader

3. A minister does not have more than one post

4. Ministers are required to focus and work hard to deal with various problems

5. Ministers have a very strong assertiveness

6. Discipline over time

7. Want the people of Indonesia to be freed from Covid-19. Source: BeritaSatu.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/politik/795733/tanggulangi-covid19-ini-saran-mpo-knpi-untuk-presiden-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos