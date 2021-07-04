Foreign leaders greet Belarus on Independence Day

MINSK, July 3 (BelTA) – The Independence Day greetings to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people came from leaders of foreign states, international organizations and integration associations, personalities foreign policies and public, BelTA learned from the Belarusian leader’s press service.

Belarus received greetings from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Pope Francis, leaders of Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, United Kingdom, Serbia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Israel, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Iran, Syria, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Algeria, Kenya, Nicaragua, Morocco, Uganda, Ethiopia, Palestine, Order of Malta.

July 3 is a milestone in Belarusian history. The liberation of Minsk from Nazi invaders was one of the most important victories of our fathers and grandfathers during the Great Patriotic War, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greeting message.

The Russian leader added that the traditions of brotherly friendship and mutual support hardened during difficult times of war still served as a reliable basis for the development of Russian-Belarusian relations. I am convinced that, through joint efforts, we will continue to strengthen ties, constructive bilateral cooperation in all fields and promote mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian space. This fully meets the interests of peoples who are friends of our countries, said the Head of State.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Michoustine, Federation Council President Valentina Matvienko and State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin also greeted Alexander Lukashenko.

The President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping wished prosperity and power in Belarus, and happiness and well-being to the Belarusian people. The Chinese leader stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of Sino-Belarusian relations and appreciates the deep friendship with the Belarusian head of state.

In recent years, under your strong leadership, Belarus has achieved unquestionable successes in various areas of nation-building. China as a good friend and partner sincerely happy for you. China, as before, will support the development path chosen by Belarus in accordance with its national conditions, provide strong support on issues related to Belarusian national interests, and stand ready to continue to provide feasible assistance for social and economic development. from Belarus, the Chinese leader said in his greeting message.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was satisfied with the level of relations with Belarus. I believe that friendship and cooperation, which has developed on the basis of mutual benefit and respect for more than a quarter of a century, will diversify and develop in many different fields through our joint efforts, said the Turkish leader in his message of greetings.

It is especially gratifying to see a high level of trust and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus on the solid basis of traditional ties of friendship and mutual support, active interaction between our countries on a wide range of issues. I am confident that the successful implementation of the agreements reached during your visit will give an important boost to the development and expansion of the Azerbaijani-Belarusian strategic partnership, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his greeting message.

The President of Kazakhstan noted in his greeting message that Belarus is confidently following the path of modernizing social and political life, building an efficient and self-sufficient economy. Our joint efforts will give a powerful impetus to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus, including in the framework of regional integration associations, for the benefit and in the interest of our peoples, said Kassym-Jomart. Tokayev.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that under the leadership of Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus confidently follows the path of strengthening sovereignty and independence, protecting and promoting national interests, ensuring sustainable economic development . In Uzbekistan, we attach great importance to the development of traditionally close relations of friendship and partnership with Belarus. We intend to continue to deepen the constructive political dialogue, expand mutually beneficial trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, reads the greeting message of the head of Uzbekistan.

Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, said that during the years of independence Belarus has achieved significant successes in state building and sustainable social and economic development. Strategic partnership relations with the Republic of Belarus have been and remain a priority of Tajikistan’s foreign policy. We cherish the indissoluble ties historically established between the two peoples and states, he stressed.

“The date of July 3 has gone down in Belarusian history as a living page of the heroic valor of frontline soldiers and home front workers, who liberated the country, won freedom for the people and defended its independence, we read in the greeting message of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov The Head of State noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Belarus in all areas of mutual interest.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed confidence that, on the solid basis of traditional friendship, the parties will continue to strengthen Serbian-Belarusian relations and develop comprehensive cooperation. I take this opportunity to once again express my gratitude to the Republic of Belarus and to you personally for the traditional support for the preservation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia, reads the greeting message from the Serbian leader.

Pope Francis conveyed his wishes for peace and prosperity to Belarusian citizens.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent his warmest greetings to the Belarusian people. I count on the Republic of Belarus to help strengthen the United Nations and build a better and more peaceful world for all, he said.

Under your leadership, Belarus has gradually moved towards the modernization of all aspects of society, and your extensive political experience and great professionalism allow you to firmly and systematically protect and defend the country’s national interests, Vladimir Norov, secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. , said in his message of greetings.

I send you and the Belarusian people my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Belarus and once again confirm Cuba’s desire to strengthen friendly relations and cooperation between our countries, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez pointed out in his greetings message.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin noted that relations between the Israeli and Belarusian nations are based on a long common history. Many representatives of the Jewish people have lived in Belarus for centuries, immigrated to the State of Israel, and made valuable contributions to the education and development of the state. The Belarusian native community in Israel serves as a living bridge that strengthens relations between our countries, the message says. Reuven Rivlin wished Aleksandr Lukashenko well-being and continued progress and prosperity to the Belarusian people.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in his greeting message to the Belarusian Head of State, expressed his belief that the traditionally friendly Turkmen-Belarusian relations based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust will continue to develop and to strengthen for the benefit of the two nations.

I take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude for the friendly relations and cooperation that unite our two countries. I confirm my sincere interest in their future development at all levels for the benefit of our friendly peoples, said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in his greeting message.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad confirmed his country’s will to develop relations with Belarus and strengthen joint cooperation in all fields. I express our full solidarity with your opposition to any pressure and sanction against the sovereignty of Belarus and interference in its internal affairs, he stressed.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wished the Belarusian people happiness and prosperity. I express my hope that in the light of the joint efforts, the enormous potential of the two countries, especially in the economic sector, will be realized for the development and improvement of relations between the two countries in various fields, said the Iranian president to his greeting message.

We are always following closely and were pleased to see the many successes achieved by the Belarusian people under your leadership in the development of the country and the implementation of the policy of diversification of foreign relations. We are confident that with the successful implementation of the stated social and economic development plans, Belarus will become even more developed, which will meet the wishes of the people, and maintain its dignified position in the region and in the world, said the Vietnamese president. Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Khalif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent his messages to the Belarusian President. They wished solid health and happiness to Alexander Lukashenko, and further progress and prosperity to the friendly government and people of Belarus.

On behalf of the people of Singapore, President Halimah Yacob sent greetings to Belarusians on Independence Day. She wished Belarus and its citizens peace, happiness and prosperity.

Congratulations to the President of the Republic of Belarus and the Belarusian nation on the occasion of Independence Day continue to flow.