



Sound memes and a wide variety of other shitposts are flooding the newly launched conservative microblogging platform GETTR.Image: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku / Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Barely a month after the dramatic implosion of former president (and current refugee on Twitter) Donald Trumps attempted a blogging career, the authoritarian 70-year-old team of crook facilitators launched their latest attempt at a social network for people who are just too patriotic for mainstream social media. … and also for all kinds of Sonic the Hedgehog porn.

The disagreeably named GETTR Hillary Clinton lives rent free in this type of head who is essentially a Twitter clone. Its tagline, The Ideas Marketplace, suggests that centrists inexplicably sitting on a fence might find it appealing as well, and this is especially true if they like furry artwork and pregnancy memes from Sonic the Hedgehog. .

It keeps coming back, doesn’t it? It seems that the early launch of GETTR (it was originally promised for Independence Day) has attracted a variety of left-wing scum from TikTok, weird Twitter and the like, and they have adopted the site of unsavory birds associated with Trump as the perfect place to share degenerate hentai, hairy porn, left-wing Sonic memes, and stock photos of chubby, older men in underwear.

QAnon genius Jordan Sather, who suggests drinking bleach to cure rona, noted that, Shills is already hitting the #QAnon hashtag hard on GETTR. I will not repost what I find. Boobs, swear words and stuff.

Stuff, indeed. So far, GETTR’s moderation guarantees have had no chance against the communist NSFW mpreg attack, which has inundated venerable tags like #QAnon with the kinds of sexually threatening furotica that cross the minds of MAGA uncles during their Thanksgiving rants. It seems likely that a good number of upstanding and upstanding conspiracy theorists and proto-fascists are quickly forced to come to terms with the existence of much of the Internet of Crap, or at least acknowledge it in apart from their secret bookmarks.

Left-wing Sonic / video game memes, general hentai, and occasionally Sonic hentai have been hard to miss for potential users of the new GETTR social app. Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

There are also quite a few accounts impersonating prominent conservative figures, adding to the confusion by posting shit behind a thin veneer of authenticity. Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

The galaxy brain-level #sonic_came_in_my_bussy has become a particularly popular hashtag. Below, Sonic shares a kiss with President Obama. Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

GETTR appears to support TikTok integrations, making it easy for users to import any wacky memes they like from the very popular microblogging video site. The one in the screenshot is very good. Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

Sonic’s ironic thirst coexists with healthy memes about Sonic supporting the LGBT community.Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

I guess Marios is fine, but Sonics is just a really good ally and totally comfortable with his canonical bisexuality. Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

Lust for washboard hedgehog abs chiseled under the hashtag #obama, naturally.Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

Text-based shitposting is also fully in effect. The Sonic mpreg content is surprisingly large. Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

Trump X Sonic is the unsuspecting crossover that MAGA fans didn’t know they wanted. Or wouldn’t admit it, anyway. Congratulations also to the future hedgehog parent. Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

Blue lives matter, a shitty poster reminds GETTR users, right above a confused, undead, self-proclaimed fake Margaret Thatcher who has a reassuring check mark next to her name. Sega / Kotaku

Users seem excited to be exercising their right to freeze fishing on GETTR, if they are also a little concerned about Sonic the Hedgehog porn. Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

At the top, there is a fake account for a rather infamous Twitter resident. Someone apparently saw fit to import their history of Sonic-related tweets into GETTR. Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

There is no hiding the hedgehog’s thirst, so you might as well share it on #maga and #covidhoax. Downstairs, more faster hedgehog charcoal. Screenshot: GETTR / Sega / Kotaku

Abandon religion, only sonic adventure 2, advises a shitposter below footage of a badly scribbled Sonic / My Little Pony (#trump) hybrid and a photorealistic, muscular render of the ogre Shrek. Sega / Kotaku

Sonics’ thoughts on tax reform lack nuance, but it’s great that he can exercise his right to free speech in this wonderful land of the free, the homeland of the brave. Sega / Kotaku

Segas speedy meme king is particularly well represented, with tags like #sonicfeet, #sonicismygod, #soniclovescommunism, #sonicmylove and #sonic_came_in_my_bussy (ask your dad about this) the presence of sometimes pregnant blue blurs on the emerging social network for shits. But despite GETTR’s stated dedication to #FREEZEPEACH, a sneak peek of accidentally leaked source code reveals that its operators can add or remove trending topics at will. To arms, blue brigade, you are censored!

It’s also quite easy to masquerade as well-known conservative figures on the service, as evidenced by an account by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh enthusiastically sharing fetish images of a huge Sonic stepping on an hapless fursona. I am divided on whether the profile of actor Hercules Kevin Sorbos is real or not. This man is a little touched.

Sonic’s prominence amid the hustle and bustle of GETTR shit won’t come as a surprise to dedicated internetologists. Since his debut in 1991, Segas Hedgehog has found a special place in the hearts of fans even as he has acted as a gateway for unknowable numbers in the realms of furrydom. His fandoms have persisted through the series many ups and downs, and in recent years he’s become a key player in the absurd Twitter and TikTok memes that often bridge the gap between the furry community, weird Twitter, lefties too. online and places in between.

Unfortunately for GETTR and its potential users, the torrent of hairy, left-wing grime shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, especially given recent media attention. Perhaps Mr. Trump, who has yet to join the nascent service, will step in with his legendary negotiating skills to reaffirm order and make GETTR even better. Great for something alongside pictures of Sonic feet, I mean.

