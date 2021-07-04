Despite Imran Khan’s promise to reduce circular debt to zero, Pakistan adds 498 billion rupees in fiscal year 21





ANI | Updated: 04 Jul 2021

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): The continued increase in the flow of circular debt in the third year of Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government runs counter to promises the ruling party made to bring back circular debt to zero by December 2020. The government added 498 billion rupees to the circular debt flow in the last fiscal year (FY21) due to a decrease in grants given relative to commitments and rising cost of inefficiencies, Energy Department documents showed, The Express Tribune reported. Circular debt is public debt that is a cascade of unpaid government grants, resulting in the accumulation of debts on distribution companies. However, the government claimed to add a net amount of Rs 177 billion to the circular debt during the 2020-21 fiscal year which ended on Wednesday on the back of the increase in electricity prices and the reduction of outstanding debt, according to a summary that the Department of Energy submitted to the Cabinet Committee on Energy.

Meanwhile, the government has now crafted another plan to reduce debt, primarily by raising electricity tariffs and also tackling inefficiencies, The Express Tribune reported. even in the third year and was it justified to take credit for the slow increase in debt due to rising electricity prices instead of improving efficiency. The government has made efforts to improve efficiency, but the situation in the electricity sector remains grim despite the increased burden of Rs 156 billion on consumers over the last year by increasing electricity prices , showed the summary. The circular debt in June 2018 was Rs 1.148 trillion which rose to Rs 2.327 trillion in June 2021 – an increase of 102% or Rs 1.179 trillion in three years of PTI regime, according to the Ministry of Energy. The ministry added June circular debt figures on a forecast basis, The Express Tribune reported. In its first year the PTI added 464 billion rupees to the circular debt and in the second year an additional 538 billion rupees was added. The Energy Ministry said the planned increase in circular debt was Rs 177 billion in the third year. (ANI)

