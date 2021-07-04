A great speech





Thursday marked the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, and the day was celebrated with great pomp. Yet amid the celebrations and pomp, the centenary speeches, especially that delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping, struck with a powerful, firm and formidable tone those who threatened to undo China’s success. While China’s diplomatic policy has been for the most part measured and restrained, the centenary speech took a much more direct and provocative approach than previous reserved statements. While there were promises from the president to learn from “other cultures”, the most defining statement declared that anyone trying “to intimidate, oppress or subdue” China “would be shattered.” . The message is clear: there will be no tolerance for interference in China’s affairs. This statement, while unexpected due to the brash tone, is not surprising given the evolution of alliances in the geopolitical sphere, and in particular the restriction of relations between the United States and China. The United States increasingly began to impose sanctions on China and tried to push the EU to adopt sanctions as well, with Biden stepping up American criticism of Beijing over alleged human rights violations. man in Hong Kong. China’s response, passing laws to expand the blacklist of certain companies, a move that could seriously hurt aspects of the U.S. economy, should then have been seen as an accumulation of the statement made on Thursday. The address indicates where China’s approach will be headed in the decades to come – one that prioritizes China’s interests and one that will not tolerate interference in its internal affairs, in the same way. that China does not interfere in others. While human rights issues are unquestionably a concern on which the international community must act, it is also true that the Western community has selectively chosen the human rights violations it is concerned about, while closing down eyes on the injustice happening in his own country. limits. China is a strong trading partner, with plans now in a number of countries. If the international community is serious about developing human rights issues, it must cooperate with China, not try to bulldoze it.

