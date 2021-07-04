Lawrence native Michael Cohen claims retaliation for Trump’s book | Herald Community Newspapers





Michael Cohen, a native of Lawrence and a former lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump, has filed a notice of claim against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and could sue the government agency for $ 20 million accusing them of firing him in prison in retaliation for his plans to write a book about Trump.

Cohen, 54, was serving a three-year prison sentence for breaking laws on campaign finance, tax evasion and lying to Congress, among other charges in 2018, when he was put on leave from the North. State of Otisville in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. His request relates to a false arrest, false imprisonment and wrongful forcible confinement. Confined to the house, his sentence runs until November of this year.

He was first returned to custody by federal commissioners on July 9 last year, when officials said he violated the rules for his release, including not using social media. The other violation was to be at Bilboquet, a French restaurant in Manhattan on July 2, 2020, which was tied to the parameters of the agreement that he cannot leave his home without permission.

Cohen claimed that his return to prison was conceived because of the book. “Disloyal, A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” was published last September. Since then, Cohen has done a podcast called “Mea Culpa,” has been around the news and talk shows, and has been a constant presence on the social media platform Twitter. Mea culpa means in Latin “by my fault”.

In a telephone hearing on July 23, 2020, a federal judge granted Cohen’s request and dismissed prosecutors’ claim that the release form was not designed to bar Cohen from speaking to the media. The judge said the only “inference” was retaliation as the reason Cohen was brought back into federal custody and released on leave on May 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mr. Cohen was the personal attorney for the President of the United States and if he could be thrown in jail for wanting to write a critical book on the President’s imagination, you don’t have to go far before to realize that such unacceptable and unconstitutional conduct could be directed against any of us, ”Cohen’s attorney Jeffrey Levine said in a statement, first reported by NBC News.

Another complaint is being prepared by Cohen’s attorneys that alleges former Attorney General William Barr and Bureau of Prisons director Michael Carvajal violated his First Amendment right to free speech by putting Cohen back in jail. .

