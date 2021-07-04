Teams, fixtures, schedules, broadcast, live stream and everything you need to know





The tournament will run from July 5 to August 6.

Gaddafi Stadium (Source: Twitter)

Domestic cricket in some countries is slowly but steadily picking up amid the COVID-19 threat. A day after BCCI announced their massive national schedule of 2,127 matches, Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association confirmed their multi-day tournament starting July 5. No less than 19 teams will fight for the offered trophy.

The teams will be divided into three groups. Pool A will have seven teams while B and C will have six teams each. Each team will compete in its group and the championship phase will run until July 18. The winner of each group will then qualify for the triangular phase where these teams will face off once. The team at the top of the table in the triangular stage will be declared the winner.

After the championship phase, there is a 12-day gap and the final phase will then be played until August 6. The numbers of all teams have already been announced.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament: Schedule

Pool A

July 5-6

Peshawar vs. Nowshehra

Charsadda vs. Swat

Dir Lower vs. Mardan

July 8-9

Peshawar vs. Charsadda

Swat vs Lower Dir

Mardan vs Bajour

July 11-12

Peshawar vs. Swat

Nowshehra vs. Dir Lower

Charsadda against Bajour

July 14-15

Peshawar vs. Dir Lower

Nowshehra vs. Bajour

Mardan vs. Swat

July 17-18

Peshawar vs. Mardan

Nowshehra vs. Charsadda

Dir Lower vs Bajour

July 23-24

Peshawar vs. Bajour

Swat vs. Nowshehra

Mardan vs. Charsadda

July 26-27

Mardan vs. Nowshehra

Charsadda vs. Dir Lower

Swat against Bajour

Pool B

July 5-6

Abbottabad vs. Mansehra

Haripur vs. Swabi

Dir Upper vs Buner

July 8-9

Abbottabad vs. Haripur

Swabi vs. Buner

Mansehra vs. Dir Upper

July 11-12

Abbottabad vs. Swabi

Haripur vs. Dir Upper

Mansehra vs. Buner

July 14-15

Abbottabad vs. Buner

Mansehra vs. Haripur

Swabi vs Superior Dir

July 17-18

Abbottabad v Dir Upper

Mansehra vs. Swabi

Haripur vs. Buner

Pool C

July 5-6

Khyber vs. Mamond

Kohat vs. Kurram

DIKhan vs. Bannu

July 8-9

Mamond vs. Kurram

Khyber vs. Bannu

DIKhan vs. Kohat

July 11-12

Kohat vs. Mamond

DIKhan vs. Khyber

Bannu vs. Kurram

July 14-15

DIKhan vs. Mahmond

Khyber vs. Kurram

Kohat vs. Bannu

July 17-18

Banned against Mahmond

Kohat vs. Khyber

DI Khan vs. Kurram

Triangular scene

July 30-31

Pool winner (A) vs. Pool winner (B)

2-3 August

Pool winner (A) vs. Pool winner (C)

August 5-6

Pool winner (B) vs. Pool winner (C)

CCA Bajour workforce

Abdul Majeed, Abdullah, Amjad Ali, Ata Ur Rehman, Basir Ullah, Burhan Uddin, Fazal Yousuf, Habib Ullah, Hamza Khan, Hayat Ullah, Ijaz Ahmad, Imtiaz Khan, Irfan Ullah, Izhar Ul Haq, Mohammad Bilal, Muhammad Aftab Alam, Muhammad Daud, Muhammad Riaz Khan, Sami Ullah and Siraj Uddin

CCA Charsadda

Abbas Ali, Afzaz Nazir, Aqib Raheem, Asad Ali, Farman Ullah Khan, Hamad Khan, Haris Khan, Malik Shahbaz Khan, Mamoon Khan, Masood Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Haleem, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Mujthba, Nazar Ali, Noman Zubair , Sana Ullah, Shahzad Khan, Umair Khan and Usman Ali Shah

Lower CCA Dir

Abdul Basit, Abdullah, Asmatullah, Badshah Hussain, Hazrat Shah, Iftikhar Hussain, Inzimam Ul Haq, Irfan Ullah Utmani, Junaid Muhammad, Manzoor Uddin, Mehran Alam, Naveed Ullah, Rashid Iqbal, Shah Ahmad Faisalees, Aharmees and Zia Ullah

CCA Mardan

Abrar Ahmad, Abubakar Siddique, Afaq Ahmad, Aitzaz Habib, Aziz Ur Rehman, Daniyal Ahmad, Fawad Malokk, Haroon Wahid, Irad Ali, Junaid Khan, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Hamza, Muhammad Murtaza Ali, Sajjad Hamza, Muhammad Murtaza Ali Jamal, Sajjad Hamza, Muhammad Murtaza Ali Jamal, Shah Faisal, Syed Muhammad Imran Shah, Tahir Shah and Waqas Khan

CCA Nowshehra

Fahim Ullah, Gohar Ali, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Hasnain Ali Shah, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Mozzam Umer, Muawiya Bin Asad, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Javid Safi, Muhammad Wali, Nabi Gul, Raza Shah Gillani, Sahil Khattak, Salman Khan, SanaUllah, Sarmad Khattak, Talha Roshan, Usman Tariq, Wasif Nawaz and Zeeshan Shah

CAC Peshawar

Aftab Ahmed, Asad Ullah, Azam Khan, Azaz Ali Shah, Fawad Ullah, Hilal Ahmed, Izhar Ahmed, M Amir Azmat, M Asif Khan, Malyar Khan, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Shazab, Nasir Ahmed, RahimUllah, Salman Afridi, Saqib Jameel, Sohail Khan, Ubaid Ullah, Waqar Ahmed and Yasir Bakhtiar

CCA Swat

Abuzar Tariq, Aminullah, Arsalan Dost, Baber Khan, Hamza Khan, Hanif Ur Rehman, Ihsan Ullah, Ihtisham Ul Haq, Imran Khan, Luqman Faisal, Muhammad Aqib, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Sheraz, Mukhtiar Ahmad, Niazh Khan, Said Umar Umar Ahmad, Niazh Khan, Said Umar Ahmad Saqib Khan, Shehreyar Zeb, Syed Salman and Tariq Khan

CCA Abbottabad

Abdul Rehman, Akash Zafar, Arslan Sajjad, Faisal Jadoon, Fayyaz Khan, Gull Rehman, Haimayatullah, Hamza Tariq, Haris Asif, Haris Malik, M Hasanat Bajwa, Muddasir Khan, Muhammad Abid, Salman, Nasrullana Khan, Razaawlahid, Safiqawlahid Zain Ishaq and Zubair Ali

CCA Buner

Anwar Ali, Azmat Ali Khan, Basit Ali, Danyal Iqbal, Fawad Ali, Iftikhar, Imran Khan, Irfan Ali, Liaqat Ali Khan, Muhammad Aziz, Naik Zada, Rashid Khan, Sajjad Ali, Salman Ali, Sardar Ali, Shafqat Hussain, Shahkar Khan, Wajid Khan, Zahid Khan and Zia Ul Islam

Senior CCA Dir

Babar Khan, Bacha Akmal, Bilal Badshah, Farhad Ullah, Imraj Ullah, Imran Mehboob, Kaptan Ali, Majeed Ullah Khan, Mehtab Ali Shah, Mohamamd Sohail, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Saeed, Mujtaba Rauf, Niamat Ullah, Nowshad Khan Ullah, Sa Ullah, Waqas Ali, Zakir Ullah and Zia Ullah

CCA Haripur

Adeel Ur Rehman, Anees Khan, Arslan Ahmad, Awais Tariq, Jamal Khan, Kamran Dawood, Khurram Shehzad, Malik Muddasr Ali, Mashal Khan, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Gul, Natiq Ali, Nouman Zeb, Raja Zahid, Rana Waseem, Sardar Waseem, Tanvir Ahmad, Usman Mustafa and Waseem Akhtar

CCA Mansehra

Ahmed Nawaz, Ameer Hamza, Arslan Ajmal, Atif Irshad, Bilal Ahmed, Ghulam Husnain, Iqram Ullah, Khizar Qadeer, M Azam Farooq, M Shoaib, Mehbob Ur Rehman, Mehroz Rasheed, Moheeb Ullah, Mohsin Rashaeeled, Muhammad Adeelmad Areelmad Shahzeb, Syad Fahad Shah and Zia Ur Rehman

CCA Swabi

Asfand Ali, Asif Khan, Baber Khan, Farhan Hussain, Fazal Nawaz, Haider Ali, Hassan Jamal, Hussain Ahmad, Jawad Ali, Khalid Ali, Khayam Khan, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad, Muhammad Ibrahim Saad, Nqash Aziz, Sananullah Khan , Shahbaz Khan, Syed Hamad Ali Shah and Umer Sadiq

CCA Banned

Adnan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ali Khan Marwat, Arshad Ullah, Fawad Khan, Inamullah Khan, Mr. Asfandyar Khan, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Khayam Khan, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Wasim Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, Rahimullah, Saeed Ur Rehman, Tahir Zaman, Usman Shah, Yasir Khan and Yasir Rahim

ACC DI Khan

Abdullah, Ahmed Asfandyar, Asif Ali, Haroon Saddaqat, Jahanzaib Khan, Kaleem Ullah, Muhammad Luqman, Muhammad Naeem Sr, Muhammad Umar Barki, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Zarak Khan, Munir Ahmed Shah, Mustafa Hanif, Naseer Ullah Khan, Nasir Khan, Rehman Ali, Riaz ud Din, Saleemullah Barki, Samiullah Mahsud and Sohrab Khan

CCA Khyber

Abdul Wakeel Khan, Imran Ullah, Inam Ullah, Inam Ullah Afridi, Juma Baz, Junaid Khan Afridi, M Anwar Afridi, Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Nisar Afridi, Muhammad Sadiq, Najeebullah Khan Afridi, Noor Zaman Afridi, Saddam Afridi, Saadam Afridi Khan, Sajid Khan, Saleem Afridi, Sami Ullah, Usman Ali Afridi and Zulqarnain

CCA Kohat

Adil Shahzad, Aqib Ur Rehman, Fawad Arshad, Hasnain Khan, Jamshaid Jamal, Kamran Qadir, Mehran Ali Shah, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Dawood, Muhammad Feroz, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad, Ibrahim Shahkil Shah, Muinmad, Waqasir Yasir Faraz, Samad Riaz, Danish Sarmad, Waleed Khan and Zia Ur Rehman

CCA Kurram

Abdur Rauf, Abid Ali, Fazlur Rehman, Hazrat Ullah, Imran, Junaid Khan, Karim Noor, Kausar Zaman, Khan Akbar, Mahmood, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Ikram, Muhammad Jamshed, Muhammad Kamal, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Kamal, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Kamal Yousuf, Mushtaq Khan and Shahid Aziz

CCA Mahmond

Abdul Wajid, Adnan Khan, Afaq Afridi, Basit Khan, Farhan Khan, Farman Ullah, Gulman Khan, Haider Jamal, Junaid Ahmad, Khan Zeb, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Sarwar, Muhammad Tufail, Noor Sahib, Rahim Ullah, Salman Khan Jr, Shiraz Safi, Sohail Khan Afridi and Zubair Ali

Live broadcast

Matches from this tournament will not be broadcast live in India.

