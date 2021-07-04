Boris Johnson can’t hide behind his jab triumph forever

The close victory of the WORKERS in the by-elections of Batley and Spen will cringe political opponents of Sir Keir Starmers.

And that’s right inside the Labor Party.

Labor Kim Leadbeater occupied the West Yorkshire seat for his party with just 323 votes.

Kim is the sister of Jo Cox, the former constituency MP who was assassinated by a white supremacist five years ago.

You would imagine that the Leadbeaters’ victory would be welcomed by all Labor supporters.

But that’s a rotten result for the Corbynistas.

The Leadbeaters’ very slim victory is a bitterly disappointing result for all the Labor headbangers who dream of the party being led by someone even less eligible than Corbyn.

Jeremy’s friends believed that letting another brick of the Red Wall slip through his metropolitan fingers would be the final curtain for Keir.

And they were probably right. But Starmers is still standing.

Batley and Spen is also a rotten result for Boris Johnson.

Did the 36 hours Boris let Matt Hancock stay in office cost the Conservatives this by-election?

It sure sounds like it.

No matter how Boris turns him now, he left us with no doubts at first that he wanted Matt Hancock to stay on.

When The Sun revealed that Hancock was ignoring the strict rules he set for the rest of the country, the PM accepted Hancock’s apology and emphatically said he considered the matter closed.

Boris really couldn’t have been more Tammy Wynette on this, the Prime Minister was at her man’s side.

The fact that Hancock left the next day was due to seething national outrage rather than swift and decisive action by the Prime Minister.

Letting the chief hypocrite Hancock stay in his post for 36 hours is the biggest mistake of Boris Johnson’s career.

Even before that slim and unexpected victory at Batley and Spen, Keir Starmer was having a good week.

For the first time, Starmer tore Boris to pieces on prime ministers’ questions, passionately racking the prime minister for hypocrisy over Hancock.

It’s one rule for them and another for everyone, Starmer said, and as Boris buckled, he may have finally figured out how Hancock totally betrayed this country.

Boris is a popular prime minister.

He made Brexit, threw billions into the pandemic, hired Kate Bingham to design the world’s largest vaccine rollout.

But popularity breeds complacency.

Power breeds arrogance.

And today Boris Johnson doesn’t look as unbeatable as he did before Hancock kissed on camera.

Batley and Spen were there for the Tories’ take! They should have won.

They lost 324 votes after giving the impression that having a law for us and a law for them is now official government policy.

DIRTY STUFF

More than half of the electorate did not bother to vote.

Batley and Spen was British politics at its peak.

The violence, the intimidation, the dirty tricks, the racism, it was all there.

The Tory candidate kept his head bowed as Labor and former Labor George Galloway tore over Palestine.

This by-election was unique.

It happened days after the government’s biggest scandal in years.

It featured veteran activist Galloway aggressively wooing Muslim voters who feel their concerns are being ignored by mainstream parties.

Galloway ate in the Labor vote but came third, suggesting that most British voters care more about local issues like police station closures than the Gaza Strip.

And yet, for all special circumstances, Batley and Spen give an accurate reading of the temperature of nations.

Keir Starmer still has historical issues.

Work is cut off from its working-class roots.

Starmer was a poster for Remain.

The party struggles to reconcile the groovy tendencies of its young activists.

The biggest problem with Starmers is that Corbyn’s wacky fantasies about joining the Labors are light years away from the instincts of the patriotic British people.

But Batley and Spen are hungry for news for the Tories.

You should have fired Matt Hancock in the blink of an eye, Boris.

And you can’t hide behind the vaccine rollout forever

A game of two laughs

SEVEN years of evil! The last time Germany won a major soccer tournament was the World Cup in 2014.

If you are English, it’s like the day before yesterday.

But for our German friends who have four World Cup winning stars on their jerseys and three Euro wins under their lederhosen, it’s starting to feel like a lifetime.

Heidi Klum looked cute in her short High German.

But it may be a while before you see a German smile like this again.

And I’m not ashamed to admit that when Germany experienced a collective collapse after being knocked out of Euro 2020 by England, hot tears rolled down my cheeks.

But after a while, I managed to stop laughing.

Germany has inflicted such misery on us over the past half century that it would have taken a heart of stone not to enjoy watching Die Mannschaft bluffing the four World Cup stars on their shirts.

Particularly pleasant was the sad face of Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller, who had a chance to equalize the score with England only one goal clear after Raheem Sterling’s opener. .

With just goaltender Jordan Pickford to beat, Muller rolled the ball away.

It couldn’t have happened to a more suitable German hitman.

During the national anthems, Muller smiled and winked arrogantly at the camera.

The arrogant wink doesn’t smile now.

Spice work, Liz

LIZ HURLEY celebrated her 56th birthday by dancing to the Spice Girls with a friend in her back garden, watched by no one except her two million Instagram followers.

And resembling every square inch of ageless spices.

Game, wet and match

WIMBLEDON is back but there is controversy on the grass.

Some of the top players skidded and slipped throughout the show.

Injuries have occurred.

Serena Williams retired injured and in tears.

Andy Murray had a fall.

Not everyone is complaining.

Two months after graduating from high school, 18-year-old British wildcard Emma Raducanu eliminated 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova.

Meanwhile, head gardener Neil Stubley says the grass is absolutely safe and the surface will improve, as always.

The idea was taken up by Roger Federer, who knows these grass courts better than anyone after winning a record eight singles titles at Wimbledon.

Because it was canceled last year, the world has forgotten that it is still raining at Wimbledon.

The world is different from two years ago.

But some reassuring things are the same.

Especially our rain-soaked English summers.

M & Sflop drawers MARKS & SPENCER has launched its Nothing Neutral About It campaign, offering a more inclusive line of lingerie inspired by the global conversation about racial inequality, following the horrific death of George Floyd. High feelings indeed. But is the clothing retailer really making the world a better place by offering a new line of lingerie? Or is it just a bunch of pants?

The Prince’s Lessons

PRINCESS DIANA was loved for her humanity, her compassion, her kindness, her vulnerability, her humor and her sense of playfulness.

It is difficult to make these qualities very human in a statue.

In fact, it is probably impossible.

But if the unveiling of Diana’s statue in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden this week helps reconcile her two beloved sons, then Diana is somewhere smiling.

Despite the beaming smiles, Harry clearly couldn’t get in and out of Kensington Palace quickly enough in 90 minutes.

But the brethren must have learned that there will be many events over the next few years, celebrations and funerals where they must at least be professionally civil to each other.

It’s a beginning.

Flight of fantasy AIRCAR, a flying car with a BMW engine running on regular gasoline, has just completed a 35-minute test flight in Slovakia. And maybe AirCar will adapt. After all, what could possibly go wrong?

Strictly Anton

STRICTLY is now so big that Anton Du Beke is even playing on Channel 4 to be interviewed about his promotion to the jury.

Anton’s money would have tripled, as would the smile on his face.

But Strictly will miss having him as a dancer.

Anton’s kindness to clodhoppers like Ann Widdecombe, Judy Murray, and Jacqui Smith has always been the most heartwarming thing about Strictly.