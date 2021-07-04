Finance Minister calls for focus on long-term planning





ISLAMABAD:

Long-term planning is vital to achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth, said Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

Presiding on Saturday the third meeting of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), he pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan had restored the body with the aim of drafting concrete proposals for sustainable economic growth through comprehensive planning in key sectors of the economy. ‘economy. He added that all stakeholders would be considered before the policies are approved.

Read: Tarin defends ‘budget of hope’ by concluding NA session

“The underlying rationale is to secure the future of future generations in Pakistan,” Tarin added.

During the meeting, four sub-groups presented the participants with presentations related to their respective sectors, namely state-owned enterprises and privatization, energy, internal trade and price stability.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood Khan gave a presentation on price stability which included short, medium and long term proposals to stabilize commodity prices in the country .

He made comparisons between the prices of products in the local market and other countries in the region from current and historical perspectives.

Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and Federal Minister of Production Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar provided valuable input on the subject.

Farooq Rehmatullah, a private member, made a presentation on the energy sector (electricity) and presented global, regional and local trends in the refining industry.

He also proposed recommendations to introduce sustainable solutions to streamline operations from downstream petroleum sectors to marketing sectors.

Rehmatullah insisted on resolving the challenges present in the liquefied petroleum gas and exploration and production sectors and called for exploration of Pakistan’s renewable energy resources.

Meanwhile, Sultan Ali Allana spoke about public enterprises (SOE). His presentation underlined the importance of a continuous review of SOE portfolios and measures to improve the management of SOEs.

Read more: Government retains power to stop tax evaders: Siskin

Zaid Bashir discussed the domestic commerce sector and focused on enriching and reviving documented / integrated sectors and realizing the true potential of e-commerce by organizing the retail sector. He was of the opinion that this decision would increase the contribution of the electronic contribution at the national level.

He suggested a tax credit for hiring companies and the introduction of incentives for the integration of women into the world of work as part of medium-term plans.

Posted in The Express Tribune on July 4, 2021.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2308695/finance-minister-calls-for-focus-on-long-term-planning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos