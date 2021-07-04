Japan risks encountering difficulties in managing Chinese policies





As Japan and China set to mark the 50th anniversary next year since relations normalized, Tokyo is expected to have difficulty managing its policies towards Beijing, not least due to a postponed state visit by the president. Chinese Xi Jinping and the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. Japan is increasingly suspicious of Xi’s goal of making his country a great power, a goal the leader made clear in a ceremony Thursday to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. Tokyo is concerned that Xi’s position will lead to a further escalation of Beijing’s authoritarian behavior, such as its maritime expansion in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. At a press conference on Friday, Cabinet Secretary-General Katsunobu Kato said Tokyo hopes to engage in frank dialogue with China to resolve outstanding issues one by one, while urging the Chinese side to take action. concrete. Chinese Coast Guard vessels have repeatedly intruded into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The islands administered by Japan are claimed by China, where they are called the Diaoyu. The main government spokesperson also did not give details of Xi’s possible visit to Japan as a state guest, saying, “We are not at a stage to organize a specific schedule.” Xi stressed in his speech at Thursday’s ceremony that the Taiwan takeover is a historic Chinese mission. He also said that the Chinese people will not tolerate the country’s foreign bullying. Xi’s uncompromising stance could also reflect a meeting between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden in April this year. A joint statement issued after the Suga-Biden meeting mentioned Taiwan for the first time in 52 years, stressing “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” “China has become a great power and does not intend” to listen to what other countries say, a senior foreign ministry official said, adding that China is now “a manifestly abnormal country.” . Some businessmen, however, have expressed hope that Japan will renew relations with its biggest trading partner. “It is extremely important for Japan to stabilize its relationship with China,” Suga said, noting that China is a neighbor and the world’s second-largest economy. China’s cooperation is also crucial in resolving North Korea’s kidnappings of Japanese nationals decades ago and its nuclear and missile development programs. Next year, Japan will have to make a tough decision on whether or not to send senior government officials to the Beijing Olympics. Citing calls for the United States for a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games over alleged human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, a Japanese government source said Japan may not. be able to send even a minister, let alone the prime minister, for the event depending on the action of the US government. Tokyo may also need to work on the issue of Xi’s state visit to Japan, which has been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus, before the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations next year. Citing anti-Chinese sentiment among the Japanese, however, a senior Foreign Ministry official said, “Even if President Xi is going to Japan as a state guest, it will not help to deepen the problem. friendship between the two nations. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







