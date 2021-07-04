Egypt opens strategic naval base in Mediterranean near Libyan border





Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has inaugurated a strategic naval base on the Mediterranean Sea, with the aim of “securing maritime lines” across the eastern border with Libya. The president’s office declared the opening of Egypt’s last military base in the Mediterranean in a statement on Saturday. He said the sprawling base will focus on securing the northern and western fronts of the country. The naval base is some 255 kilometers west of Alexandria, towards the eastern border with Libya, which has been a major security concern for Egypt. During the opening ceremony, Sisi welcomed his close ally, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MBZ), and the president of Libyan unity Mohamed al-Menfi. Sisi and his guests observed the naval forces as they conducted maneuvers involving several ships, attack helicopters and fighter jets at the naval base. The exercises included rocket fire, parachute jumps and an amphibious landing. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (center) chats with military officers in a hangar during the inauguration of the new “July 3” naval base in Gargoub, Egypt on July 3, 2021. (Photo by AFP) The base is named after July 3, after the day eight years ago when President Mohammed Morsi was ousted in a coup led by Sisi, his then defense minister. Egyptian Naval Forces Commander Ahmed Khaled said the base adds to the country’s growing capabilities as part of a comprehensive military modernization program. Cairo says the base will help it protect its strategic and economic interests in the region. The base, he said, will also help guard against irregular migration as Egypt strives to strengthen its naval presence in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. Egypt, along with the United Arab Emirates, backed Libya’s Khalifa Haftar, the renegade eastern-based military commander who tried to capture the capital Tripoli from the previous government. In April, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli visited Libya, where he met with interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, yet another sign of a thaw in icy relations between Cairo and Tripoli. Dbeibah visited Egypt in February on his first official trip abroad after his election. Egypt has also experienced tensions with Turkey, which supported the UN-backed Libyan government in Tripoli. With Turkish backing, the government in Tripoli succeeded in reversing a 14-month assault on the capital by the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) based in eastern Haftar. Libya has been in chaos since the overthrow and murder of its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi following a NATO operation in 2011. The conflict has turned into a regional proxy war fueled by foreign powers dumping arms and mercenaries into the country. Until March, the North African country was divided between rival governments. But the two sides eventually reached a ceasefire that supported the formation of a transitional government, known as the Government of National Unity (GNU), headed by Dbeibah and a presidential council. The GNU will rule the country until the presidential and parliamentary elections are held on December 24. Egypt has now increasingly lent its support to the UN-led political effort to reunite the neighboring country. Besides the Libyan conflict, Cairo is also at odds with Ankara on the maritime borders of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The presidents of the two countries have clashed since Egypt’s 2013 military coup. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to recognize Sisi as the legitimate president of Egypt.

