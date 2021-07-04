Government is working on different plans to overcome challenges: Assistant Prime Minister – Pakistan





TAXILA: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said on Saturday that the government is making serious efforts to overcome the challenges facing the country.

He was addressing a public rally after he inaugurated the gas supply to Attock. PTI focal point Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari and other notables from the region were also present on the occasion. More than 300 houses benefit from the installation thanks to this project.

He said the government was working on various fronts to correct things and pull the country out of the economic crisis, overcome the energy shortage, control rising prices and reduce poverty.

He said the government was making reforms in institutions to improve service delivery.

He said people were aware of people who prefer their personal interests to national interests.

The prime minister’s assistant said more than Rs 2 billion would be spent on providing gas facilities to 14 villages in NA-55 Attock and 35 villages in NA-56 Attock and said Attock was a district of oil and gas production but was ignored in the past. . He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued guidelines and now shares of hydel profits from the Ghazi Barotha hydroelectric project would be returned to Attock district on an annual basis.

Mr Amin, without naming anyone, said those who won votes on the PTI ticket were now violating party discipline.

Malik Amin said three new universities and a mother-child hospital will be built in Attock for which funds have been allocated.

He said Agri University was nearing completion and classes would start soon for which 400 million rupees had been sanctioned.

Posted in Dawn, July 4, 2021

