Kadin urges all compact contractors to implement emergency PPKM

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) calls on all parties including businessmen to support the successful implementation of Emergency Restrictions for Community Activities (PPKM) in Java and Bali, which will come into force yesterday, Saturday July 3 to July. 20.

The president of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Arsjad Rasjid recalled that Indonesia is currently facing two wars at the same time, namely the war in the economic field, which is caused, among others, by the pandemic of Covid-19 and the war in health. sector. According to him, the two wars are linked.

“The emergency PPKM is part of our fight against Covid. To restore Indonesia’s economic situation, we must also win in the war. Therefore, Kadin urges all parties including businessmen who are economic fighters to unite and work together to make the emergency PPKM a success. real part in this war, making sure that all health needs are always reasonably priced so people can buy them. People are also supposed to buy whatever they need, ”said Arsjad Rasjid, Sunday (4/7/2021).

The emergency PPKM was decided by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to reduce the level of spread of the Covid-19 virus, by limiting the mobility of people. If in the period from July 3 to July 20, the rate of spread of the virus can be suppressed, then according to him, it could be a very valuable asset in restoring the economic situation of the nation.

“If the rate of spread of the virus is successfully suppressed as low as possible, then in the future we will be able to work more optimally in our respective fields. Ultimately, we will be able to escape the current economic situation,” said he explained.

Arsjad admits that undergoing emergency PPKM is not easy. He, who is also an entrepreneur, also felt the impact of the pandemic and this PPKM Emergency.

“We all feel the impact, both large and small entrepreneurs, including employees, also feel the impact. We admit it, it’s not easy. But it’s part of our struggle, to work together so that we can all live normally, so that the Indonesian economy is as usual, ”he explained.

He called on entrepreneurs, even if they felt the impact of the PPKM Emergency, not to ignore the well-being of employees. According to him, after all, employees must remain prosperous in order to maximize their contribution to the country’s economy.

“I also appeal to entrepreneurs, so that the rights of employees are always respected. However, we need the contributions of all parties, including employees, to jointly pull Indonesia out of the current economic situation,” he said. he declared.

Arsjad said the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will help entrepreneurs so that the government can provide economic vaccines to entrepreneurs in the form of a stimulus that can ease their burden depending on the industry and the conditions of their businesses. respective regions.

Regarding the fight against Covid-19, Arsjad Rasjid said that the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also continue to support the Gotong Royong vaccination program, which is implemented under the leadership of Rosan P Roeslani.

Through the Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Program, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is helping the government to get more people vaccinated. This program does not weigh on the government, as the costs are borne by the company, whose employees receive the Gotong Royong vaccine.

“Kadin Indonesia is committed to being the government’s partner in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe that health is the main capital that must be achieved in order to be able to turn the wheel of the economy. For this reason, Kadin Indonesia will continue to strive to accelerate the implementation of the mutual cooperation vaccine, ”he said.

