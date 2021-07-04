News from China: World War III Fears Flare After X Jinping’s “Needlessly Hard” Attack on the United States | World | New

Xi Jinping warns foreign nations will “get their heads screwed”

And Professor Steve Tsang fears that Beijing’s growing belligerence, especially vis-à-vis Taiwan, has the potential to spark a potentially disastrous “involuntary conflict”. Professor Tsang was speaking after an extraordinary speech by Xi Jinping, President of China, at an event marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in which he warned foreign forces not to try to “intimidate” his country.

Xi added, “Anyone who dares to try to do this will have a bloody head against the Great Wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. “ Professor Tsang, director of the China Institute at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), said Express.co.uk: “I wouldn’t say Xi used stronger language than normal. “Instead, I would say he used unnecessarily harsh language that will backfire on the outside world.

Xi Jinping’s China is the most populous country in the world

Peking residents watch Xi’s speech on big screen

“But his target audience was domestic and not external, and he had strong support for his harsh words.” Nonetheless, his speech also sent a clear signal to everyone outside of China, Professor Tsang said. He explained, “They confirm Xi’s approach to the rest of the world that they are bound to respect China on China’s terms, and if they don’t, they should be ready to. assume the consequences, some might be rather unpleasant. READ MORE: The “facade” of the EU is collapsing! “Vindictive” Brussels shoots itself in the foot

Chinese President Xi Jinping

“This approach is worrying because it means that there is a higher risk of Beijing and Washington talking to each other and seeing each other as a threat, and therefore must be a concern.” Professor Tsang warned: “The risk of unintentional conflict is higher between China and the United States now and between the USSR and the United States during the Cold War, because the USSR and the United States had no areas that they felt the need to use force to challenge. “Now China claims that Taiwan and Xi hope to take Taiwan and integrate it into China, but Taiwan is a democracy and a major ally of the non-NATO United States, for which an American law (The Taiwan Relations Act) requires the US government to help Taiwan defend itself if Taiwan’s status were to be changed against the will of the Taiwanese people. DO NOT MISS

US President Joe Biden

Taiwan is considered a major potential flashpoint

“This is what must worry us for us and for everyone. “No one should want to see the United States and China engaged in a military confrontation. “ Speaking yesterday, Xi said, “We will not accept preaching preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us.

China’s military power in numbers

“We have never intimidated, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will.” Referring specifically to Taiwan, he said, “No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to define their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Also speaking yesterday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price was asked about a report that China has started building more than 100 new missile silos in a desert area in western China. country.

The image of Xi Jinping on a screen in a Beijing park