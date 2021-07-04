Politics
News from China: World War III Fears Flare After X Jinping’s “Needlessly Hard” Attack on the United States | World | New
Xi Jinping warns foreign nations will “get their heads screwed”
And Professor Steve Tsang fears that Beijing’s growing belligerence, especially vis-à-vis Taiwan, has the potential to spark a potentially disastrous “involuntary conflict”. Professor Tsang was speaking after an extraordinary speech by Xi Jinping, President of China, at an event marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in which he warned foreign forces not to try to “intimidate” his country.
Xi added, “Anyone who dares to try to do this will have a bloody head against the Great Wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. “
Professor Tsang, director of the China Institute at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), said Express.co.uk: “I wouldn’t say Xi used stronger language than normal.
“Instead, I would say he used unnecessarily harsh language that will backfire on the outside world.
Xi Jinping’s China is the most populous country in the world
Peking residents watch Xi’s speech on big screen
“But his target audience was domestic and not external, and he had strong support for his harsh words.”
Nonetheless, his speech also sent a clear signal to everyone outside of China, Professor Tsang said.
He explained, “They confirm Xi’s approach to the rest of the world that they are bound to respect China on China’s terms, and if they don’t, they should be ready to. assume the consequences, some might be rather unpleasant.
READ MORE: The “facade” of the EU is collapsing! “Vindictive” Brussels shoots itself in the foot
Chinese President Xi Jinping
“This approach is worrying because it means that there is a higher risk of Beijing and Washington talking to each other and seeing each other as a threat, and therefore must be a concern.”
Professor Tsang warned: “The risk of unintentional conflict is higher between China and the United States now and between the USSR and the United States during the Cold War, because the USSR and the United States had no areas that they felt the need to use force to challenge.
“Now China claims that Taiwan and Xi hope to take Taiwan and integrate it into China, but Taiwan is a democracy and a major ally of the non-NATO United States, for which an American law (The Taiwan Relations Act) requires the US government to help Taiwan defend itself if Taiwan’s status were to be changed against the will of the Taiwanese people.
DO NOT MISS
Joe Biden could start “major war with China” over Taiwan [REVEAL]
China could jeopardize nation’s security with ‘dangerous’ invasion of Taiwan [INSIGHT]
China, US seconds to outbreak of World War III in South China Sea clash [UPDATE]
US President Joe Biden
Taiwan is considered a major potential flashpoint
“This is what must worry us for us and for everyone.
“No one should want to see the United States and China engaged in a military confrontation. “
Speaking yesterday, Xi said, “We will not accept preaching preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us.
China’s military power in numbers
“We have never intimidated, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will.”
Referring specifically to Taiwan, he said, “No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to define their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Also speaking yesterday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price was asked about a report that China has started building more than 100 new missile silos in a desert area in western China. country.
The image of Xi Jinping on a screen in a Beijing park
He said: “These reports and other developments suggest that the PRC’s nuclear arsenal will grow faster and to a higher level than what may have been previously anticipated.
“This build-up is worrying. It raises questions about the PRC’s intention.
“And for us, this reinforces the importance of pursuing concrete measures to reduce nuclear risks.
“We encourage Beijing to engage with us on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilizing arms races – potentially destabilizing tensions.”
Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1458054/china-news-world-war-3-xi-Jinping-Joe-Biden-US-Beijing-conflict-ww3-taiwan-hong-kong
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]