It’s sadistic, but if it’s mediocre, we don’t hear it





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian Policy Settings Executive Director Adi Prayitno said critics from the University of Indonesia (UI) Student Executive Council (BEM) called President Joko Widodo "The king of lip service"It's too much. However, according to Adi, if the storytelling delivered is poor, the audience won't listen to it. "It is quite sadistic. It is exaggerated. But in the logic of the activists and the demonstrations it is normal. It means that the political message conveyed by the friends and activists of BEM reaches the public", declared Adi in a Cross Check From Home online discussion, Sunday. (4/7/2021). Also read: Ali Ngabalin: criticism doesn't matter, but what does it mean when you sing about the king with lip service? Moreover, he added, criticism does not necessarily have to be accompanied by a solution. According to Adi, if critics are always to demand solutions, then there will never be criticism. Moreover, Adi said, so far the government has not listened to the solutions presented by the public. "This is a statement from friends of BEM. They often criticize and provide solutions, for example concerning the KPK, there are weaknesses. Then the ITE law is cautious because it can be used as a tool to silence militant groups. This is what they claim, but they are not heard, "he said.

Register now E-mail The president himself responded to a critical controversy from the BEM of the University of Indonesia who called him “the king of lip service”. According to him, criticism is normal in a democracy. The president also recalled that universities do not need to hinder the expression of students. Also Read: The Lip King Critics Who Reminded Jokowi When Jokowi Asked Colleges To Have A Memes Department “I think it’s a form of student expression and it’s a democratic country. So the criticism is good. Universities don’t need to prevent students from expressing themselves,” Jokowi said in a statement recorded at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday (6/29/2021). However, the president also recalled that the Indonesian people have manners and manners. “Maybe they’re learning to express opinions, but what’s important right now is that we all focus together on managing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/07/04/11360001/soal-the-king-of-lip-service-pengamat-memang-sadis-tapi-kalau-biasa-biasa

