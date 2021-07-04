After all, why was Arvind Subramaniam appointed chief economic adviser to Narendra Modi? “





New Delhi: Subramanian Swamy, a scathing critic of the Modi government and a top BJP leader, had tweeted in the past. Through this tweet, he once again denounced an old decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, Swamy has targeted the Prime Minister this time, referring to an old article by famous economist and former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian.

In fact, a user named Ananthavarmana tweeted: “It is a shame for India that all economists except Subramanian Swamy are socialists and anti-middle class. Too bad Narendra Modi kept this ugly Arvind Subramanian as chief economic adviser for a long time. He is responsible for the weakening of the economy and its ruin. “Seeing this, the BJP MP tweeted:” Modi approved his appointment as chief economic adviser in 2014, when Arvind Subramanian issued a editorial on trade standards in 2013 stating that Modi has less IQ and that his demands for reforms in Gujarat were bogus ”.

Users are also reacting to Subramanian Swamy’s tweet. One user wrote: “What is it Swamiji, how many secrets do you have from PM Modi? Every time you bring something new ”. Many users give their opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.newstracklive.com/news/economist-arvind-subramanian-said-pm-modi-low-iq-gujrat-model-bogus-tweeted-subramanian-swamy-mc25-nu612-ta325-1168918-1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

