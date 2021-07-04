Ask Jokowi to pay attention to the plight of employees during the PPKM emergency period, ASPECT: Companies should not unilaterally lay off





RP DEPOK While implementing the restrictions on emergency community activity in Java and Bali or PPKM, the Indonesian Association of Trade Unions (ASPEK) called on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to continue to protect employee rights. ASPEK is primarily supporting the implementation of the emergency PPKM in the Java and Bali regions to suppress the spread of Covid-19 in Indonesia. However, they expect government protection for employees during the PPKM emergency. “We support all government efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Indonesia. However, we also call on the government to protect workers’ rights, which are related to job security, wage security and social security, ”said ASPEK Indonesia President Mirah Sumirat in a written statement received at Jakarta, Saturday July 3, 2021, as quoted Pikiranrakyat-Depok.com from Antara. To read also: Synopsis of Lien d’Amour July 4, 2021: Nino regrets what he did in Andean in the past ASPEK addressed a request to President Jokowi, arguing that several times the implementation of community activities had indeed resulted in violations by the company against employees. Such violations include the company failing to pay workers’ wages when restrictions on community activities are enforced. Indeed, according to ASPEK, a good number of employees had to undergo collective dismissals (PHK) unilaterally by the management of the company. Moreover, according to Mirah Sumirat, the company did both of these things under the pretext of being affected by Covid-19.

